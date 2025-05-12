DoD SkillBridge Program Urges Employer Providers to Renew Expiring MOUs to Maintain Active Status

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — The Department of Defense SkillBridge Program is reminding participating employer providers and third-party organizations to renew their DOD SkillBridge Provider Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to maintain eligibility for onboarding transitioning Service members into their programs.



The blanket MOU extension for DOD SkillBridge authorized organizations in good standing ends June 30, 2025. This MOU expiration date is approaching quickly and renewals may require 6 to 8 weeks for processing.



Those who fail to renew before the expiration date will lose their status as authorized DOD SkillBridge providers and will no longer be eligible to participate in the program.



To renew, providers must log into the SkillBridge Content Management System (CMS), complete the mandatory Ethics Training, and submit required documentation including business registration and a certificate of completion.



The renewal process involves five key steps:

1. Complete the DOD SkillBridge Ethics training.

2. Access and begin the renewal application in CMS.

3. Submit all required application materials via the DocuSign application.

4. Sign the MOU via DocuSign within 30 days of receipt.

5. Await DoD signature and confirmation.



Providers who have already submitted their renewal need not take further action.



Questions about the renewal process can be directed to the SkillBridge contact team.



The DoD SkillBridge Program remains committed to offering meaningful career opportunities to transitioning Service members and deeply appreciates the continued support of its provider community.

To learn more about DOD SkillBridge visit us at: www.skillbridge.osd.mil

