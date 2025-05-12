Fuller Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Corbin Fuller graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Corbin Fuller graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) May 15, 2025. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Corbin Fuller graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) May 15, 2025.



Fuller, from Calhoun, Georgia, stated that he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps.



“My grandfather is someone I’ve always looked up to, and is someone I try to model myself after,” Fuller said. “He was in the Navy many years ago, and growing up, he would always tell me how much he enjoyed his time in the service. Besides all the interesting stories he had, experiences, he would also say that he appreciated the kind of man he became from those experiences, both mentally and physically. The Navy set him up so he could do anything he wanted with his life, and I believe it will allow me to do the same.”



Fuller, 21, graduated from Calhoun High School, where he was a member of the varsity wrestling, track, and football teams. Before joining the Navy, he was also an avid powerlifter and was in the process of working toward his physical therapy assistant (PTA) license.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit who best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Fuller is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



According to Fuller, the award is the best possible first step to begin his naval career.



“I didn’t have a plan when I got here,” said Fuller. “I figured I’d just do my best and follow the instructions as best I could. When I was told I won, I was so surprised because I thought I had no shot. It never really even crossed my mind. But what surprised me more than anything was how happy my shipmates were for me. That showed me the importance of relationships and how genuine people are here, and I’m going to do my best not to take that for granted during my time in the service.”



Fuller’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate – Aircraft Handling (ABHC) Michail Allen, Machinist’s Mate Nuclear 1st Class (MMN1) Christopher Arbulu and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate – Launch and Recovery 1st Class (ABE1) Cody Gaines and they guided him through the nine-week process.



“Petty Officer Gaines was someone I learned a lot from,” he said. “Even though he was hard on me and didn’t let anything slide, I am grateful for his mentorship and all the time he spent trying to make me a better Sailor.”



Along with his RDCs, Fuller found inspiration from his family.



“My faith and my family are two things that give me a lot of strength,” Fuller says. “Before I left, my church had a big party for me, and I know they’re all thinking about me and wanting me to succeed. My dad is also someone I think about a lot. He has no idea how much all the letters he sent meant to me and helped to motivate me to keep pushing and do my best.”



Fuller stated that the greatest challenge he encountered during boot camp was adjusting from the civilian lifestyle to which he was accustomed.



“Being here, you have to get used to a new routine,” said Fuller. “I rely a lot on my family and the people in my church for support, and because I’ve built that trust, I know they have my back no matter what. Getting used to a new way of doing things, new routines, and all the new people was something that was definitely hard to adjust to. But in the end, I’ve met a lot of great people and have learned to adapt to this environment. For me, the whole experience has been positive.”



After graduation, Fuller will attend Master-at-Arms “A” School in San Antonio, Texas, where he will learn antiterrorism techniques, armed sentry/post standing, crime prevention, and firearms deployment.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.