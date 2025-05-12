Mohn, Newson Honored at Oceanfront Retirement Ceremonies

Photo By Cpl. Nicholas Martinez | Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer, Blount Island Command, and Navy...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Nicholas Martinez | Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer, Blount Island Command, and Navy Chief Petty Officer Willie Newson render a salute during a retirement ceremony May 9 in the Ocean Breeze Conference Center at Naval Station Mayport in Florida. Newson, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, served for 20 years. His assignments included deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He most recently served as Navy senior enlisted leader, leading chief petty officer of medical materiel and security manager at Blount Island Command. see less | View Image Page

Master Gunnery Sgt. Jamie Mohn and Navy Chief Petty Officer Willie Newson were honored this month during separate retirement ceremonies at Naval Station Mayport's Ocean Breeze Conference Center, which boasts beachfront events with an Atlantic Ocean view.



Marine Corps Col. Donald Harlow, chief of staff, Marine Corps Logistics Command, and Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer, Blount Island Command, presided over Mohn's and Newson's ceremonies, respectively. From deployments supporting combat operations to teaching the next generation, the retirees leave a legacy of service.



Mohn, from Cherry Point, North Carolina, retired May 2 after enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1997. He and Harlow both served at the Supply School at Camp Johnson; Mohn as an instructor and Harlow as the executive officer. Mohn's assignments included deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve. His military accolades include the Meritorious Service Medal with three gold stars and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with one gold star. Most recently he served as staff non commissioned officer in charge of material production at Blount Island Command.



Newson, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, retired May 9 after enlisting in the Navy in 2005. He deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. His personal decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and four Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals. He most recently served as Navy senior enlisted leader, leading chief petty officer of medical materiel and security manager at Blount Island Command. He earned a bachelor of science in public administration from Roger Williams University and a master of business administration in project management from American Military University.