ST. PAUL, Minn. –The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is celebrating National Safe Boating Week by reminding boaters on the Mississippi River to be smart while on the water.



National Safe Boating Week is May 17-23.



“The Mississippi River is an amazing place to spend your time on a boat, as long as you practice water safety,” said Sam Mathiowetz, St. Paul District locks and dams chief. “There are a lot of hazards that boaters need to be aware of including tow boats, dangerous currents near our locks and submerged debris.”



To be safe on the river this boating season, we ask that when on the water you avoid heavy alcohol consumption and wear your personal floatation device. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol use is involved in 70% of deaths associated with water recreation. The BoatUS Foundation reports that more than two-thirds of all boating fatalities are drowning incidents, and 90% of these drowning victims were not wearing a life jacket.



Additionally, Corps staff offers the following tips:

 Tell a friend or family member where you are going and when you plan to be back;

 Keep an eye on the weather as conditions can change with little warning;

 Take a boater safety class;

 Avoid restricted areas immediately above and below a lock and dam;

 Have an anchor on board that can be quickly retrieved;

 Monitor navigation traffic on Marine Channel 14;

 If locking through a lock, listen to the lock operator at all times; and

 Keep a close watch on any children present.



For more information on our water safety program, please visit https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Recreation/Water Safety/ or https://bobber.info for additional water safety education materials.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2025 Date Posted: 05.14.2025 12:42 Story ID: 497949 Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers celebrates National Safe Boating Week, by Renwick Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.