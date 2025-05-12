Social workers discuss suicide prevention, enhancing services to troops, families

Courtesy Photo | Social workers at Walter Reed recently named licensed clinical social worker Stacee...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Social workers at Walter Reed recently named licensed clinical social worker Stacee Springer (above) the Peer Choice Social Worker of the Year. see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little

WRNMMC Office of Command Communications



Suicides among service members and veterans remain a challenge for the Department of Defense, and enhancing services needed by troops and their families as they navigate health issues, were two of the topics discussed recently by social workers during a daylong conference at Walter Reed.



“Suicide is a major public health problem and a leading cause of death in the United States,” stated U.S. Army Maj. Benjamin Paul, a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) and a presenter during the conference. “U.S. Army active-duty Soldiers are at greater risk for suicide compared to the civilian population, [and] U.S. Army active-duty suicide rates surpassed civilian suicide rates in 2008 and have continued to climb annually,” he added.



Paul, whose study focused primarily on Soldiers, discussed “the military officer’s experiences with Soldiers’ suicidality [suicidal thoughts and indicators].” He explained that the reason he’s engaged in this research is to gain a better understanding of the role that commanders and behavioral health officers can play in suicide prevention and intervention policies.



Paul stated that transdiagnostic theories of suicide focus on underlying and shared factors across different mental health conditions. He explained transdiagnostic theories of suicide increase the risk of suicidal ideation and behavior, including repetitive negative thinking, anxiety sensitivity, intolerance of uncertainty, and the interpersonal theory of suicide [that considers the lack of a sense of belonging, perceived burdensomeness, and acquired capability for suicide].



“Transdiagnostic theories of suicide appear to transcend diagnostic theories and frameworks and continue to offer stronger predictive power for suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Understanding if commanders and behavioral health officers observe and consider transdiagnostic theory constructs important, may inform clinical care and future suicide prevention and intervention policies,” Paul said.



Conference attendees recognized Stacee Springer, an LCSW for more than 30 years, as the Peer Choice Social Worker of the Year. She agreed with Paul in that everyone plays an important role in suicide prevention and advocating for care. She shared that social workers are part of the multidisciplinary team that helps address the psychosocial needs of beneficiaries and advocate for patients and resources. She added that social workers “help [patients and their families] navigate emotional challenges, cope with treatment-related stress, improve problematic behavior, and improve social skills.” She explained that social workers attempt to strengthen the empowerment of patients to give them greater confidence to continue in their care plan.



One question Springer asks clinicians to ask themselves in determining how they deliver care is, “Is this how I would want my family member treated?” She quoted famed psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, who stated, “Your position in life and what you do don’t matter as much as how you do what you do.”



“If we hold on to that, we will be providing excellence in our care,” said Springer.



The team lead for the Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) Program at Walter Reed, Springer, explained the AYA program is available for patients 18 to 39 years old diagnosed with cancer and their family members. It’s the only AYA program in the Department of Defense and focuses on promoting independence and encouraging patients to be active participants in the development of their care plans, making use of the resources, treatment services, and support services available through the Murtha Cancer Center, Walter Reed, and other community organizations.

Other presenters during the social work conference included licensed clinical professional counselor Catherine Nugent, who discussed bringing psychodrama into trauma-informed care, and George Dennehy, a motivational speaker known as “That Armless Guy.”



Dennehy’s message highlights that “every individual has a purpose and absolutely anything is possible.” Psychodrama uses role-playing, improvisation, and dramatic enactment to explore and process traumatic experiences with a goal of unblocking traumatic reactions to reconnect people with their feelings, explore emotions, and possibly, create new positive endings to traumatic experiences.



Walter Reed director, U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin, and Walter Reed Senior Enlisted Leader U.S. Army Master Sgt. Joshua Queen were on hand at the conference to recognize Springer and the 17 other social workers nominated for the Peer Choice Award, chosen by their colleagues to be recognized because of “their compassion, dedication, and strength they bring to their work as social workers.”



“Our job is to make sure our patients can get in the door,” Austin said to those at the conference. “Our job is to make sure they get what they need, and our job is to think of all of the things that might keep them from getting what they need,” she added.



For more information about Walter Reed’s AYA program, call (301) 295-6335. Also, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988, and it’s available 24/7.