Camp Lejeune Marks 129th Stop for 9/11 Memorial Flag

Photo By Lance Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw | The Operation Never Forget flag is displayed at Wallace Creek Fitness Center on Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw | The Operation Never Forget flag is displayed at Wallace Creek Fitness Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 3, 2025. The flag serves as a powerful tribute to our fallen heroes. Service members are encouraged to sign it and add their unit patches as a symbol of unity, remembrance, and unwavering commitment to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw) see less | View Image Page

A memorial flag stitched from thousands of American and international flags made its 129th stop at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 3, 2025, continuing a nearly 24-year journey across the world to honor the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Currently, the flag is on display at the Wallace Creek Fitness Center on MCB Camp Lejeune and will remain there until July 14, 2025.



The 9/11 Memorial Flag was curated by Thomas McBrien along with volunteers from “United we Stand, United we Sew” in the aftermath of the attacks to ensure Americans never lose sight of the significance of September 11. Comprised of approximately 3,000 small American flags and 86 international flags sewn together, the flag represents the lives lost on 9/11 and the diverse nationalities of the victims.



“After the devastating events of 9/11, the country became more patriotic,” said McBrien. “I wanted to find the biggest American flag I could display. Nothing seemed big enough. That’s what started my pursuit to create a 9/11 memorial flag.”



Since its creation, the flag has been displayed at military bases, museums, and significant sites across the country — all free of charge, so that every American can experience its message. The memorial flag has been reconditioned 13 times to preserve its integrity and continue traveling around the globe.



The flag’s most recent journey included a 138-mile transport, from Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Organization, which acts as flag ambassadors for many of the stops. The 9/11 Memorial Flag has made notable appearances at the Pentagon — twice — and at installations such as Fort Benning’s National Infantry Museum in Georgia, at Fort Campbell with the 101st Airborne Division in Kentucky, and with the 82nd Airborne and 18th Airborne Corps, also at Fort Bragg.



“If you can touch one person, you’ve done good, but if you can touch hundreds, you’ve done well to preserve American history,” he said.



While the flag’s final home has yet to be determined, possible permanent locations include the Smithsonian Institution or the National Army Museum. The next planned stop on the journey is the Cape May Training Center in New Jersey.



“As the Marine Corps comes up on its 250th anniversary, 9/11 will soon be passing its 25th,” said McBrien. “It’s important that we don’t forget our nation’s history.”



When asked about his role as the action officer for the receipt of the 9/11 Memorial Flag, Mr. Charles Broda, operations specialist, Marine Corps Installations East–MCB Camp Lejeune, said, “Camp Lejeune is privileged to be the host of the 9/11 Memorial Flag on its 129th stop. As the flag continues its journey, this stop serves as a reminder of the lives lost on September 11 and reinforces the ongoing commitment to remember and honor their legacy.”



Marines, Sailors, family members and civilians working on base are encouraged to stop by the Wallace Creek Fitness Center to view the flag while on display.