Hill AFB Defenders compete, place in handgun competition

SALT LAKE CITY -- Defenders from the 75th Security Forces Squadron at Hill Air Force Base competed in the 2025 Law Enforcement Handgun Competition, held April 16-17 at Big Salty Shooting Range.



The annual event, the largest of its kind in the U.S., drew 328 law enforcement professionals from 80 agencies across 11 states.



Master Sgt. Zachary McLaughlin placed second in the iron-sight division, while Senior Airman Tomas Read finished seventh.



The iron-sight division requires competitors to use handguns without optical sights, relying solely on traditional front and rear sight alignment for accuracy.



“Participating in events like this is crucial for maintaining our readiness,” McLaughlin said. “It allows our Airmen to hone their marksmanship abilities in a competitive environment and share practices with other law enforcement professionals.”



The competition fostered collaboration among agencies and provided an opportunity for participants to test their skills against counterparts across the country.