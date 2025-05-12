TACP, CRC teams exercise distributed C2 for readiness, lethality at exercise Capri Sun

Photo By Capt. Christian Little | A U.S. Air Force 3d Air Support Operations Airman sets up communications equipment...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Christian Little | A U.S. Air Force 3d Air Support Operations Airman sets up communications equipment during exercise Capri Sun, Apr. 8, 2025, at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. The exercise was designed to increase interoperability between the 552nd Air Control Wing command and control teams and Tactical Air Control Party. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Christian Little) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) teams from the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing and a Control and Reporting Center (CRC) team from the 552d Air Control Group exercised distributed Command and Control (C2) operations during exercise Capri Sun at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Mar. 31 to Apr. 11, 2025.



Around 125 Airmen from these squadrons combined their distributed C2 capabilities to increase the interoperability between the weapon systems to ensure they are prepared to conduct future operations in a technologically and geographically contested environment with minimal delay. Distributed C2 aims to spread C2 assets across an array of dimensions and locations to provide effective, resilient data passage and shorten the kill-chain.



“This exercise is invaluable, because it brings capabilities from two teams that optimize our Command and Control structure all together for any fight, anywhere, against a very modern adversary,” said Col. Anson Stephens, 3d Air Support Operations Group commander.



3 ASOG has been developing Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) to apply emerging technologies and TACP C2 elements in ways that maximize C2 infrastructure capabilities in preparation for potential future operations.



“We’re working to be creative in the ways that we’re solving these new problems and doing it as a bigger team between the two systems,” said Capt. Aaron Moore, 3 ASOG TACP officer. “This allows us to work together in advance of the flag going up and have these problems solved early on, so that we can focus on the fight.”



The TACP and CRC communities conduct complementary C2 mission-sets, and this exercise enabled those teams to ensure they are prepared to execute operations in a collaborative manner. The teams conducted these exercise operations with B-1 Lancers and B-52 Stratofortresses.



“Being able to work alongside all the TACP Airmen has been a blessing from an Air Battle Manager perspective,” said Capt. Aaron Elmore, 729th Air Control Squadron Air Battle Manager. “Because it’s a different culture, and I think us blending our cultures together to still go after the same objective has been very rewarding and fulfilling, and it is enabling us to be better warfighters together.”



This exercise increased the two communities’ interoperability which enables their technology systems to share information more effectively and their Airmen to plan and operate as a unified team.



This combined team aimed to replicate realistic, modern threats and obstacles to push capabilities to their limits and exercise contingencies to generate solutions to complex challenges.



“It’s essential to exercise this, because it stresses the system, it stresses the people, and it stresses our capability, and forces us to advance our capability and advance our efforts,” Moore explained. “By design, there is a lot of pain and frustration, which gives us the lessons learned and the quick fixes that are executed to alleviate those friction points.”



These challenges and stressors supported the exercise goals of identifying problem areas and generating solutions ahead of combat application.



Air Combat Command TACP teams have focused on providing their capabilities to a wider range of mission partners to ensure the joint force has access to their flexible C2 capabilities.



“TACP, as a weapon system, is advancing forward by creating a mission partner agnostic capability that we bring to the fight for the joint force,” Moore said. “As well as developing new TTPs that serve the Air Force specifically as well.”



3 ASOG is exercising these capabilities with mission partners to enhance their readiness for future operations, enabling a more proficient, lethal force.



“It’s invaluable that we get together at locations like this bringing as many people as we did here, and the right people, to ensure the safety and lethality of our most important asset, our Airmen on the battlefield,” Stephens said.