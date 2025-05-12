117 years – and counting – of operational commitment recognized at NMRTC Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Shouldering the responsibility…Lt. Halle Hassett, assigned to NMRTC Bremerton, is...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Shouldering the responsibility…Lt. Halle Hassett, assigned to NMRTC Bremerton, is ably assisted by fellow Navy Nurse Corps officers Lt. Jill Becker (left) and Lt. Mikala Tracy in adding her shoulder boards upon being officially promoted to the Navy rank of lieutenant as part of the command’s recognition of 117 year anniversary of the Navy Nurse Corps and their corps – from ensign to admiral - commitment to mission readiness (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

The was a slight caveat for Navy Nurse Corps offices stationed at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton in recognizing not only their 2025 Daisy Award winner, but also the other two nominees.



All three are temporarily unavailable due to operational commitment.



As with that trio, such has been an ongoing characteristic for 117 years with the Navy Nurse Corps answering the call to support mission readiness.



From the Sacred Twenty in 1908 – those initial plank owners in one of the five distinctive Navy Medicine corps – to the approximately 3,500 active duty and reserve nurses today in more than 20 specialized nursing fields, Nurse Corps officers have been caring for warfighters from bedside to the battlefield.



“The Sacred Twenty really pushed us forward to make us an important part of Navy Medicine and where we are today, on ships, with the Marines, in hospitals and out in the field doing the work we need to do to provide for our patients,” said Cmdr. Heather Kirk, NMRTC Bremerton chief nursing officer, addressing assembled staff for the Nurse Corps anniversary, who shared a congratulatory note from U.S. Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Darin Via, who extended his “deepest admiration to each member of the Nurse Corps.”



“Your reputation – a testament to your superior care delivered both at home and in the most challenging theaters of operation – is nothing short of legendary. Navy nurses are not merely caretakers; you are pioneers, innovators, and epitomes of adaptability. Throughout history, you have faced adversity with perseverance and unyielding courage, consistently pushing the boundaries of medical practice and military service.”



Kirk also read from Rear. Adm. Robert J. Hawkins, U.S. Navy Nurse Corps chief, who wrote in part, “For over a century Navy nurses have stood strong, providing unwavering care, compassion, and expertise for our Sailors and Marines and their families across the globe. You have consistently demonstrated commitment to service and excellence.”



Capt. Karla Lepore, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer directed appreciative remarks to all nurses assigned to the command to help commemorate the event.



“We proudly celebrate your legacy of excellence, compassion and unwavering dedication. Here in our own halls and clinics we see the living history of your corps carried forward each day. You have quiet acts of care, steadfast leadership, and a profound sense of purpose. Your legacy is defined not only by skill and sacrifice, but your presence is the kind that brings steadiness in uncertainty, strength in moments of doubt, and comfort when it’s needed most. You carry the weight of healing with humility. Across the generations and oceans, in our clinics and on our ships, and in the chaos of conflict, you have stood the watch. Thank you for continuing to serve with integrity, grace and unwavering commitment to others. The Navy is better because of all of you,” stated Lepore.



After Lt. Cmdr. Kylie Rafferty, staff registered nurse. promoted Lt. Halle Hassett, Family Medicine division officer, to her current rank, Lt. Julia Lucas, MultiCare Clinic division officer, explained that the Daisy Award was established in 1999 by a family to remember their son who passed away due to complications of the auto-immune disease, ITP. The family created the foundation to honor the nurses and care teams who took care of their son at bedside, day in and day out.



“What started as a thank you from their family to nurses has grown into a meaningful recognition program embraced by healthcare organizations around the world,” Lucas said.



The Daisy Award specifically rewards and celebrates extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by a nurse - or hospital corpsman - to honor, “the super-human work nurses do for patients and families every day wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve, and throughout their careers,” according to the award foundation. “The staff member recommended has to meet all of the following criteria: compassion, team player/mentor, professionalism, exceptional care, commitment and advocacy.”



A round of applause was still given to nominees Lt. Meryn Holtslander, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kaley Vincent and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brandon Ormond.



The winner? HM2 Vincent, who along with Holtslander and Ormond will be welcomed upon return from their respective unit assignments.



All part of 117th years of Navy Nurse Corps – and appreciative nod to the Navy Hospital Corps –in their shared support to the warfighter.