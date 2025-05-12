LEAD Employees Recognized for local Wildfire Support

Photo By Pam Goodhart | 250507-A-BS696-1001 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Letterkenny Army Depot leadership stands...... read more read more Photo By Pam Goodhart | 250507-A-BS696-1001 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Letterkenny Army Depot leadership stands with Letterkenny Army Depot firefighters and environmental personnel after an awards ceremony on May 7. Col. Donald Santillo, LEAD commander, and Sgt. Maj. Troy Gearhart, LEAD sergeant major, recognized 17 employees’ efforts in battling a local wildfire that consumed approximately 2,700 acres of local forest. (U.S. Army photo/Pam Goodhart) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Recognizing 17 employees’ efforts in battling a local wildfire, Col. Donald Santillo, Letterkenny Army Depot commander, and Sgt. Maj. Troy Gearhart, LEAD sergeant major, presented awards and coins during a recognition ceremony on May 7.



From April 23 through April 27, 15 LEAD firefighters and two LEAD Environmental Division personnel supported the large-scale wildfire suppression efforts in the Michaux State Park and Thompson Hollow areas in Cumberland and Franklin counties, Pennsylvania.



The 15 firefighters supported the containment of the fire from April 23 through April 26 by assisting with fire suppression, containment, and exposure protection.



“Through established mutual aid agreements with Franklin and Cumberland counties, LEAD Fire and Emergency Services deployed crews and apparatus to assist local and state partners battling the wildfire,” said Chief David McGlynn, LEAD fire chief. “Firefighters rotated through long shifts, operating units in challenging terrain, with operations continuing into the early morning hours.



“We remained fully mission-capable at the depot throughout the wildfire response. This is a testament to the professionalism, resilience, and dedication of our firefighters. The successful balance between supporting the community and maintaining installation protection highlights the commitment of LEAD F&ES to both public service and mission readiness.”



The two environmental personnel supported the containment of the fire from April 25 through April 27.

According to Matt Miller, LEAD Natural Resources manager, when the crew arrived on April 25, the wildfire was at 0% containment.



“The team worked together to address dead, standing trees that were still burning to ensure the fire did not jump and potentially burn hundreds of more acres with houses and other infrastructure in danger,” said Miller. “With a combination of putting water on those burning trees, putting out spot fires on the other side of the road, and a series of helicopter water drops, we were able to hold the fire from jumping.”



After taking control of that area, the team received an assignment to backburn from a different road burning out the remaining fuel between the road, fire breaks and approaching fire in the hopes of putting out the fire.

Backburning is a planned and controlled fire deliberately set ahead of an active wildfire to create a barrier of burned-out vegetation.



“The backburning operation was successful and we contained the fire to the road and firebreaks, stopping the fire from spreading any further,” said Miller.



On the final day of providing support, the team patrolled fire breaks and put out hot spots within 100 yards of the road using fire rakes and backpack water pumps. Additionally, the team used the Type 7 ATV pump to supply water to hand and sawyer crews putting out burning snags and downed heavy logs.



“The efforts of these 17 LEAD employees prevented further fire spread while safeguarding property, wildlife, and natural resources,” said Santillo. “This quick and efficient response highlights the value of regional interagency cooperation between the depot and the communities we live in.”



By the time the wildfire was 100% contained, the fire had spread across approximately 2,700 acres.