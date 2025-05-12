USAG Rheinland-Pfalz shines at 65th TOPPERs awards, celebrates talent, volunteerism

Courtesy Photo | Thirteen plays, musicals, family shows and the volunteers who made them happen were...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Thirteen plays, musicals, family shows and the volunteers who made them happen were honored at the 64th Annual Tournament of Plays (TOPPERs) Awards Show at the Wiesbaden Fitness Center on Clay Kaserne April 26. (Photo Credit: Travis Thurston) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz performers and volunteers took center stage at the 65th annual TOPPERs Awards April 26 on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, to celebrate excellence in military community theater.



Installation Management Command-Europe hosted the black-tie event, which recognized standout performances and technical achievements from Army community theater programs in Germany, Belgium and Italy. The evening also honored the volunteers who power these productions year-round.



“This is the Tony Awards for military community theatre,” said Naythen Rinehart, managing artistic director at KMC Onstage. “It’s a red-carpet event where overseas military communities come together for a night of spectacular performances, guest celebrity presenters and camaraderie in the arts.”



Rheinland-Pfalz’s production of “Ruthless! The Musical” earned nominations this season. Cast Member Iryna Osipova said the evening surpassed her expectations.



“The talent and excitement in the room were contagious,” Osipova said. “Theater gives me confidence and purpose beyond everyday life.”



The awards also highlighted the dedication of volunteers who support the theater community. Beth Dougherty, who won Best Set Design for a Musical, was recognized the night before the awards as USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Civilian Volunteer of the Year for logging more than 500 hours of service.



Organizers credited the volunteers with the success of the program. “None of this would be possible without our volunteers,” said Rinehart. “Their dedication keeps the stage lights on and the magic alive.”



Reana Jones, a visual information specialist with the NAF Support Division, emphasized the importance of KMC Onstage to those living overseas.



“Participating in the theater community has become a vital part of our lives,” Jones said. “Our KMC Onstage theater family is an inspiration. You don’t have to be a performer to get involved. There are so many ways to contribute and become part of something bigger.”



KMC Onstage is USAG Rheinland-Pfalz's award-winning community theater in Kaiserslautern that provides a wide variety of theater entertainment, education and community engagement opportunities for youth, families and adults.



To get involved with KMC Onstage, visit https://kaiserslautern.armymwr.com/programs/kmc-onstage-theater.



