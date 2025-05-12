U.S. Army impact on fashion

FORT GEORGE MEADE, Md. – The average person probably believes the worlds of the military and fashion are mutually exclusive. Fashion is a popular style or trend that often includes rare, high-priced wearable art... while the military prides itself on utilitarianism, a calling born of necessity while wearing clothing designed for heavy wear-and-tear.

It may come as a surprise, therefore, that the U.S. Army’s fondness for design extends to more than just the most updated lethal weaponry, vehicles, and warfare tactics. Its impact on fashion can be seen daily worldwide, without the consumer realizing its history.



Here are five major fashion items inspired by the U.S. Army:



Aviator Sunglasses



From the runway to faces around the globe, “aviator” sunglasses were initially developed for Army Air Corps pilots prior to World War II. If you have ever wondered why these sunglasses have their distinctive shape, it is for much more than fashionable reasons. The design protected the eyes of pilots from 360-degree sunlight, as well as covering the entirety of the eye socket for even more shielding from the sun’s rays. Next time you throw on your favorite pair of aviators, remember you have the Army Air Corps to thank.



Cotton T-Shirts



You read that correctly. Your favorite go-to clothing item became a fashion staple following the return of Soldiers from World War I. Before then, the cotton t-shirt was exclusively an underwear item and not believed appropriate for wear on its own in public. Tens of thousands of Soldiers were issued the cotton t-shirt as an undershirt for their uniforms. Returning home from war, these heroes began wearing the cotton t-shirt solo when out and about.



Combat Boots



Initially designed for Soldiers to protect their feet and ankles while marching through unknown and treacherous terrain, the combat boot has been incorporated into the collections of countless designers. Its adoption by the civilian population gained prominence as a symbol of protest with the punk movement of the 1980s. Its influence on fashion continues today, with iconic design house Prada continuing to update its longstanding line of combat-inspired footwear.



Coats (of all kinds)



Fashionistas crave the styles that will walk the major runways during Fall/Winter fashion season, mostly for the new and stylish coats that will be shown. Many may not know, however, that a large majority of the coats being seen are heavily inspired by military duty uniforms. The iconic “Eisenhower” jacket, a waist-length, double pocket, pleated coat with an adjustable waistband, was issued to Soldiers in World War II and has now made a comeback as an optional item of the Army Green Service Uniform. Parkas and field jackets were designed for differing weather environments (Korea and Vietnam, respectively) and have been heavily featured in collections of designers since first being worn by U.S. Army Soldiers.



Camouflage EVERYTHING!



Millennials will remember the fashion trends of the early 2000s, including glitter crop tops, low-rise jeans, fleece jackets over two or more popped-collar polos camouflage pants, shorts, and shirts. Before the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, U.S. teenagers grew up during a period of peacetime following the Persian Gulf War, often turning to familiar staples seen in early news coverage of military action. After the start of the Global War on Terror, camouflage clothing gained popularity as patriotism and national pride increased. Some Soldiers serving may even associate this fashion trend with their first experience wearing the uniform.



In summary:



The U.S. Army has influenced fashion trends through the widespread adoption of military-inspired styles. The Army’s impact extends beyond the battlefield, shaping civilian clothing and expressions of pride in our nation. As fashion continues to evolve, military aesthetics remain a powerful symbol of service and resilience.

