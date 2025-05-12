Aviano spouses rebuild community and connection

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy -- After nearly a decade, the Spouse’s Combat Dining Out made a triumphant return to Aviano Air Base, Italy, as a celebration of long-standing support and dedication within the military spouse community.



Combat Dining Outs are a well-established military tradition—a spirited twist on the formal dining-in—marked by relaxed rules, camaraderie and, often, a spirited food fight or two. When these events are hosted by spouses instead of service members, they become a unique way to build morale, forge connections and reinforce the strength behind the uniform.



Connection can be particularly challenging at Aviano, where the absence of on-base housing often leaves spouses feeling isolated. Inspired by experiences in Germany where similar events had fostered strong bonds, military spouse Melissa Daza took the initiative to bring the tradition back to life.



“I asked around when I arrived to see if there were any spouse events like the combat dining out,” Daza explained. “I remembered how much fun they were, and the connections you make are ones you might not form otherwise.”



With the support of a dedicated planning committee and buy-in from key base leadership, the event quickly gained momentum. Despite limited initial funding, the team collaborated with on-base organizations, including the Chapel Corps, FSS, Chow Hall and the Top Three to bring the event to life.



To open the evening, Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Florez, 31st FW command chief, addressed the crowd, acknowledging the dedication of military spouses.



“You all deserve to celebrate your hard work and dedication not only to your own families, but to every service member here at Aviano,” said Clark. “It can be a thankless job, and there are so many unknowns, but you continuously choose to make sacrifices in support of your service members. For that, you should all be extremely proud.”



For those in attendance, the Spouse’s Combat Dining Out was more than just a fun night—it was a meaningful step toward building the kind of community that sustains military families through constant change.



“Being a military spouse is all about being adaptable,” said Daza. “You must allow yourself to be uncomfortable. Find joy where you can and make connections—because we’re all on the same journey.”

