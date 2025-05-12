Beyond Horizon opening ceremony, 117th Military Police Battalion starts training

Military personnel from eight countries attended the Beyond Horizon opening ceremony Tuesday.



NATO hosts three Military Police (MP) multinational training events and the Bulgarian Beyond Horizon event is one of them, Bulgarian MP Colonel Dimitar Dimitov said.



Military personnel from Bulgaria, Canada, the Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, North Macedonia, Romania and Spain attended the opening ceremony where MP Service Director Brigadier General Ivaylo Sotirov welcomed each soldier to the Bulgarian-led training event by passing out custom Beyond Horizon patches.



The countries work well with one another and soldiers from each country learn and use their skills at this annual event, Dimitov said.



“But from my perspective, it’s more than an honor to have so many nations willing to participate in the horizon,” Dimitov said.



Training began after the opening ceremony.



“We had some good visual aid, good scenario, good classroom portion and very good weather,” Lead Instructor Sergeant Tori Rigney said.



U.S. Army soldiers taught Bulgarian, Italian and North Macedonian military personnel about the improvised explosive device (IED) and how one should react to it. They practiced certain scenarios and tactics as well, Rigney said.

“The participants were very receptive to our ways of teaching. They integrated their ways and our ways as well, and all of them were very willing to learn,” Rigney said.



Education, exercises and training will continue through the coming days.

