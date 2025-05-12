LANPAC Panel Explores Readiness, Lethality, and Resilience in Generating Effective Land Forces

Photo By Sgt. Perla Alfaro | (Left to right) Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commanding general of U.S. Marine Corps...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Perla Alfaro | (Left to right) Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commanding general of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, deputy commanding general for U.S. Army Pacific discusses how to generate ready, lethal, and resilient land forces in the Indo-Pacific region during the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2025. LANPAC is the premier forum for land power discussions in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alfaro) see less | View Image Page

Summary: Distinguished military leaders and experts gathered at the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium to discuss how to generate ready, lethal, and resilient land forces in the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John D. Johnson (retired), vice president of Government Solutions and Strategy at GM Defense, moderated the panel, while participants included Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, deputy commanding general for U.S. Army Pacific; Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commanding general of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Suzanne Puanani Vares-Lum (retired), director of the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies; and Maj. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, commanding general of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command.



The panel explored a range of topics, including adapting operational approaches, modernizing talent management, fostering interoperability with allies and partners, and leveraging innovation from industry. Panelists emphasized the need for a holistic strategy that integrates tactical proficiency, technological advancement, and the well-being of service members and their families.



Themes and Messages:

●Ready, Lethal, and Resilient as a Framework: The panel used the "ready, lethal, and resilient" framework to examine the key components of generating effective land forces.

●Adaptation and Transformation in Contact: The panelists stressed the need for continuous adaptation and transformation in response to evolving threats and technological advancements.

●Interoperability as a Force Multiplier: Interoperability with allies and partners was identified as a critical factor in enhancing lethality and effectiveness.

●Talent Management as a Strategic Imperative: The panel emphasized the importance of identifying, developing, and retaining talented individuals with the right skills and experience.

●Industry Innovation as a Catalyst: The panelists highlighted the role of industry in providing innovative solutions and accelerating the modernization of land forces.

●The Human Element as a Foundation: The discussion underscored the importance of taking care of service members and their families as a key element of resilience.



Key Quotes and Speaker Focus:

Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell (Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific):

●"The army as the foundation of the joint force is essential in the Indo-Pacific. Are we ready with our kit, our soldiers, our capabilities at individual leaders and collective levels to win and fight tonight? We have to do that every day."

●"We have to be lethal. We have to kill people for a living and apply controlled violence when our National Command Authority asks us to do that."



Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn (Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific):

"From a readiness perspective, that's what's keeping us sharp, sharp enough to stay lethal.”

●Maj. Gen. Hope C. Rampy (Commanding General, U.S. Army Human Resources Command):

●"You can't have a lethal war fighting capability without a Soldier...How do we continue to deliver war-fighting capabilities when we're at a point where our active component in strength is the smallest it's been since 1940 at the same time our global demand is increasing, and yet the Army always delivers."



Maj. Gen. Suzanne Puanani Vares-Lum (retired) (Director, Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies):

●"The most important part of capability is not just the kit...it's the people and investing in our people. We know that professional military education is critical...that we need a place where we bring together, us, allies and partners from the Asia Pacific region and beyond, to come together to talk about those key critical issues."