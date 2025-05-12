LANPAC 25: Strengthening Joint Interior Lines for a Secure Indo-Pacific

Photo By Spc. Abreanna Goodrich | U.S. Army senior leaders from across the Indo Pacific, and Tara Dougherty, chief...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Abreanna Goodrich | U.S. Army senior leaders from across the Indo Pacific, and Tara Dougherty, chief executive officer of Govini, sit on a panel to discuss the importance of creating and maintaining joint interior lines during the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exhibition, May 13, 2025, in Honolulu, Hawaii. The discussion focused on strengthening the U.S. Army's ability to project power and respond to crises in the vast Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU — The U.S. Army is prioritizing teamwork, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships to maintain peace and security in the vast and complex Indo-Pacific region. At the heart of this effort is a focus on strengthening what the Army calls "joint interior lines," the essential links that enable the U.S. military and its allies to operate effectively together.



These joint interior lines are vital for projecting power, responding quickly to crises, and prevailing in conflict if necessary. They also contribute to "integrated deterrence," discouraging potential enemies, and demonstrate a long-term U.S. commitment to regional allies. These lines encompass command and control, protection, intelligence gathering, and sustainment.



Logistics is a critical element of these joint interior lines. Lt. Gen. Jered Helwig, deputy commanding general of U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM), is focused on creating a "unified flow" of resources. This requires close collaboration with both military and civilian companies.



"That connection isn't just a military to military connection, it's a military to civilian, and commercial connection,” Helwig said, emphasizing the importance of these partnerships.



Beyond simply moving supplies, the Army recognizes the need to secure them. Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC), is leading efforts to build a "mesh network," a logistics system designed to keep working even if some parts are attacked. Gardner also highlighted the importance of reducing reliance on traditional resources.



Gardner explained how we need to be smarter about using our resources by “reducing our reliance on long supply lines using things like smart grids, renewable energy, and local water production."



To further enhance these efforts, the Army is exploring the potential of technology. Specifically, they are looking at how artificial intelligence (AI) can improve logistics, predict supply needs, and optimize transportation routes.



A modern and secure communication network is essential to support this interconnected approach. Maj. Gen. Jacqueline McPhail, commanding general of U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM), is overseeing the creation of a "unified network" that allows Soldiers easy access to information.



However, the technological aspects are only part of the solution. Tara Murphy Dougherty, chief executive officer of Govini, brings a vital perspective on the importance of the defense industrial base.



"Contested logistics begins with the industrial base," Dougherty said, stressing the need for close collaboration with the companies that make military equipment and supplies.



In addition to these internal efforts, the Army is actively engaged with its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Regular exercises like Operation Pathways help strengthen joint interior lines and prepare the U.S. military and its allies to operate effectively together.



The U.S. Army's approach to security in the Indo-Pacific is multifaceted, encompassing not just military strength but also strategic partnerships, technological innovation, and a long-term commitment to regional stability. By strengthening joint interior lines, the Army is working to ensure a secure and prosperous future for the region.