Update 1: U.S. Coast Guard, local responders continue search for Lucky Harvest near Saipan

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard, alongside U.S. Navy and local partners, is intensifying the search on May 14, 2025, for the 47-foot vessel Lucky Harvest, carrying two mariners, missing since departing Alamagan Island, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, on May 12 en route to Saipan.



The search is currently focused west of Saipan, following a possible flare sighting reported by a U.S. Navy MH-60 Knighthawk helicopter crew from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 on May 13.



The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew was redirected to the area, following notification the vessel was overdue May 13 from Saipan boating safety officials, searched throughout the night, and is actively searching. Overnight, HSC-25 crews completed multiple search patterns, and additional searches are ongoing.



Further support is on scene, with a sister vessel to the Lucky Harvest and a Saipan-based Department of Public Safety boat crew also searching west of Saipan. Responders deployed a self-locating datum marker buoy to assist with tracking ocean currents, and an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and SafetyNet alerts remain active to notify nearby mariners of the situation.



“We’re working around the clock with our partners to locate the Lucky Harvest and verify the safety of the crew,” said Cmdr. Patton Epperson, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam search and rescue mission coordinator. “The flare sighting is being factored into our search planning, and we appreciate any reports from the public that may assist us in finding the vessel and confirming the crew’s status. We’re grateful for the support from our Navy and local partners in this effort.”



The Lucky Harvest is reportedly equipped with a VHF radio, orange life jackets, flares, an emergency beacon, fuel, and provisions. Forecasted weather in the search area includes east winds at 15 to 20 knots with seas of 5 to 6 feet.



Anyone with information about the Lucky Harvest or its crew is urged to contact the Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam at (671) 355-4826.



For more information, please contact CWO Sara Muir, Public Affairs Officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.

