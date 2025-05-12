DAISY Awards Honor Excellence in Nursing at Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay

Photo By Emily McCamy | Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Staff Chaplain, Lt. Ben Pitre, blesses hands during a...... read more read more Photo By Emily McCamy | Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Staff Chaplain, Lt. Ben Pitre, blesses hands during a ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, May 13, 2025. The Blessing of the Hands is a traditional ceremony among healthcare workers that serves as a spiritual moment of reflection and renewal, recognizing that a nurse’s hands are instruments of compassion, comfort and care. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released) see less | View Image Page

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (May 13, 2025) – Nurses at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay were honored for their compassionate, high-quality care during a ceremony celebrating the 2025 DAISY Award recipients.



The event served as a highlight of National Nurses Week, recognized nationally from May 6-12, and marked another year of dedicated service from the Navy Nurse Corps – now 117 years strong.



The DAISY Award - short for Diseases Attacking the Immune System - was created by the family of Patrick Barnes after he passed away in 1999 from complications of an autoimmune condition. In their grief, his family was moved by the nurses who cared for him and sought to recognize the clinical skill and kindness nurses bring to patients every day. Since then, DAISY has grown into an international recognition program that celebrates extraordinary nurses around the world.



U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay members were nominated for the DAISY Award in three categories: Individual, Leader, and Team.



Lt. Katherine Rubiojackson received the DAISY Individual Award for her outstanding patient care, empathy, professionalism, and patient advocacy.



“I’m humbled by this award,” said Rubiojackson. “I’m just here to do God’s work - this is a reminder that the small, quiet moments with patients can make the biggest difference.”



Cmdr. Christopher Johnson, a family nurse practitioner and director of public health, was recognized with the DAISY Leader Award, honoring his commitment to supporting and inspiring his team through mentorship, trust, and clear purpose.



“I am honored to receive the DAISY award for leadership, but this recognition belongs to the incredible nurse leaders within our command and the team I have the privilege of serving,” Johnson said. “This award is reflective of the hard work, commitment and culture that we’ve built together.”



The DAISY Team Award was presented to the Multi-Service Ward nursing staff, who work collaboratively across specialties including medical-surgical, obstetrics, and inpatient care. Lt. Lowell Hartzog, a medical-surgical nurse and acting department head of MSW, accepted the award on behalf of the team.



“We have such a special team with everyone bringing diverse skills and experience to the table, Hartzog said. “The past several months have thrown various challenges and opportunities our way and the staff showed consistent perseverance and drive to succeed, no matter where we were planted. I’m incredibly proud to work alongside such a wonderful group of nurses.”



Chief Nursing Officer Cmdr. Rebeca Rodriguez praised the honorees, nominees and all the nurses who work at the hospital. “Our nurses show up every day ready to care, to lead, and to serve,” Rodriguez said. “These awards remind us that great nursing doesn’t go unnoticed.”