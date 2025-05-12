Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Rock Band Destroyers Perform at Angier Elementary School

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cristiana Rojas 

    Navy Band Southwest

    Military Child Appreciation Month is observed in April. The month is a time to recognize and celebrate the resilience, bravery, and sacrifices of military children and youth. The United States Department of Defense designated April as the Month of the Military Child in 1986. The theme of the month is often "Purple Up", with purple being a color to represent all military services. Throughout April, military bases, schools, and communities host events to recognize and celebrate military children.

