NUWC Division, Keyport Deputy, Mission Execution Bill Carlson recognized with Special Act Award

Bill Carlson, then-deputy for mission execution at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, was honored with a Special Act Award April 24 in recognition of his 44 years of distinguished service to the command.



The award citation praised Carlson's leadership, dedication and wide-ranging contributions to NUWC Division, Keyport's work and mission. It noted his pivotal roles in refining and establishing best practices for range operations, overseeing critical business functions and serving in various leadership positions.



The citation emphasized the impact of Carlson's contributions, stating, "Your steadfast professionalism speaks volumes to your character and your dedication to this organization."



Carlson began his career at NUWC Division, Keyport in 2005, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his service as both an enlisted member and an officer in the U.S. Navy submarine force. His active-duty career included tours as an instructor at Naval Nuclear Propulsion Prototype facilities and Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps. His sea tours included service aboard the USS Billfish (SSN 676), new construction and commissioning of USS Maryland (SSBN 739) and as strategic weapons officer on USS Alabama (SSBN 731). He also served on the Squadron Seventeen and Commander, Submarine Group 9 staffs as weapons officer, engineering training officer and crew certification officer.



Carlson’s leadership roles at NUWC Division, Keyport included range division manager for the Test and Evaluation Department, head of the Corporate Operations Department, deputy business director, acting technical director and acting deputy technical director. He holds master’s degrees in public administration and systems engineering management from the University of Idaho and the Naval Postgraduate School, respectively.



Congratulations, Mr. Carlson!





