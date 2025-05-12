Awareness, Advocacy, and Action: Supporting Airmen Through SAPR and Legal Counsel

The strength and well-being of the team is dependent on the health of the culture. The success of the Steadfast Line depends on looking out for one another by offering support, intervention, and help when needed.



Some Airmen face an increased risk of sexual assault due to a range of factors. These can include prior experiences of assault, sex-based discrimination, lower rank, young age, or being new to the military. Marital status and socioeconomic challenges, like poverty or exposure to community violence, can also play a role.



“Environments that normalize or ignore harmful behavior further increase risk,” said Celeste Whitlock, 27th Special Operations Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program manager. “Recognizing these factors helps us better support each other and build a culture where dignity and respect are non-negotiable.”



Just as there are risk factors, there are also protective factors that help prevent sexual assault and support recovery. Empathy, strong community support, and healthy boundaries all contribute to a safer environment.



Learning problem-solving skills and open communication empower Airmen to look out for themselves and one another.



Intervention is the most important part of prevention.



If you or someone you know is affected by sexual assault, resources are available to provide support and assistance.



Cannon’s SAPR office has trained Sexual Assault Response Coordinators and Victim Advocates who provide confidential support, guidance, and access to medical and legal services.



Victims can file either a restricted or unrestricted report, depending on their preference for confidentiality or pursuit of legal action.



Restricted reporting is a confidential report that does not initiate an investigation or command involvement and provides a victim with some supportive service options. Only a SARC can provide a restricted report.



SAPR Victim’s Advocate, health care provider, Victims’ Counsel, and a chaplain can provide confidential support services. Supportive service options include access to counseling, medical care and special victims counseling.



Unrestricted reporting initiates an official law enforcement investigation, enlists the support of the chain of command, and provides a victim with access to all supportive service options. The other services only available to unrestricted reporting include expedited transfer and Military Protective Order. With unrestricted reporting, knowledge of the sexual assault is limited to those with a need-to-know.



“Every case is different, and so are the needs of the members,” said Whitlock. “No one is required to make a report when seeking help through SAPR. We’re here to educate, support and inform.”



In addition to the SAPR team, victims also have access to independent legal representation through the Victims’ Counsel. Unlike other military legal offices, the Victims’ Counsel only represents the victim, offering confidential advice, protecting privacy rights and providing assistance throughout investigations and court proceedings.



“The Victims’ Counsel doesn’t work for anyone on your base — they work for you,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Rachel Swiatek, Victims’ Counsel attorney assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing. “We’re here to ensure your voice is protected every step of the way.”



The Victims’ Counsel can advise victims on the legal process, attend interviews and court-martials with them, and advocate for their rights from the start of an investigation through to its conclusion.



“You can come to us and we’ll help make sure your rights stay intact, even with a restricted report,” said Swiatek.



For confidential support 24/7, call the DoD Safe Helpline at 877-995-5247, your local SARC at 575-784-7272, or Victims’ Counsel at 301-848-7017 for assistance and information.

Date Taken: 05.13.2025
Awareness, Advocacy, and Action: Supporting Airmen Through SAPR and Legal Counsel, by A1C Tori Shearn