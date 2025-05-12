28th Medical Group integrates with 319th Medical Group, delivers medical care to B-1B beddown team

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. - - The integration of the 28th Medical Group personnel to the 319th Medical Group has been an integral part of supporting the ongoing beddown of 17 B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth AFB, S.D., to Grand Forks AFB. With the influx of approximately 800 additional airmen to support B-1 operations, the 319th MDG required a plus-up of manpower to ensure top quality medical care for assigned airmen, their families and local TRICARE beneficiaries.



Ellsworth AFB is undergoing a $129.5 million runway repair as a major step in preparing to receive the U.S. Air Force’s newest global strike platform, the B-21 Raider. The projected 11-month temporary beddown at Grand Forks AFB allows the 28th BW to deliver decisive bomber airpower wherever ordered by the commander-in-chief.



“With the support of Grand Forks AFB, our aviators can continue the B1-B Lancer mission and maintain long-range strike capabilities at all times,” said Staff Sgt. Brianna Middel, independent duty medical technician for the 28th MDG. “The teamwork and collaboration between the innovators and problem solvers from both bases has allowed the transition to go very smoothly from a medical standpoint.”



Middel noted the two teams worked closely together to maximize the space, equipment and resources in the 319th MDG to fit the need of the increase in daily patient care.



“To accommodate the medical readiness needs of the 28th MDG, the 319th MDG has adjusted clinical space to ensure 28th MDG has office space, patient care rooms, and necessary equipment,” said Middel. “The close daily collaboration between the two medical groups has optimized care and allowed for issues to be identified and addressed without delay.”



Through collaboration, the 28th MDG is postured to provide a range of treatments and services for their personnel that include walk-in services, treatment of minor medical concerns, mental health treatment, occupational health exams and aeromedical dispositions of members on flying status.



“Whenever there’s been problems or questions about differences in procedures, we’ve been able to come together and collaborate on the solution in a positive way to achieve the best outcomes for our patients,” said Tech. Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, flight chief of diagnostics and therapeutics for the 319th MDG.



While the B-1 beddown continues, so do the 24/7 missions of the 319th RW to operate the high altitude, long endurance Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft the RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 40; the High Frequency Global Communications System and deliver operations support to their mission partners that include Customs and Border Protection, the Test and Resource Management Center and the Space Development Agency.



Sustaining consistent mission output, supporting an influx of over a dozen aircraft and hundreds of airmen and executing the first RQ-4 operations directly tasked by the U.S. Secretary of Defense in three years requires healthy, mission ready airmen and dependable, trusted medical care.



“The mission won’t sustain itself, it’s the people who sustain the mission,” said Lt. Col. Bryan Payne, commander for the 319th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. “We could not be more appreciative to the 28th MDG for making this sacrifice and putting the mission first to allow our airmen to receive the care they need.”

