EACH conducts mass casualty exercise

Courtesy Photo | The Evans Army Community Hospital Emergency Department team discusses treatment options for an exercise casualty, during a comprehensive mass casualty (MASCAL) exercise May 8. The Exercise tested the hospital's ability to receive and treat casualties and determine appropriate levels of care.

Evans Army Community Hospital conducted a comprehensive mass casualty (MASCAL) exercise May 8, to test the hospital’s ability to receive and treat casualties and determine appropriate levels of care.



More than 200 EACH staff participated in the exercise, which tested the EACH Emergency Department, Gastroenterology Clinic, Department of Surgery, and post-anesthesia care unit (PACU), and integrated exercise casualties from Mountain Medic 2025.



Mountain Medic is a joint-service medical evacuation exercise that brought together active duty and reserve personnel from the Army, Navy, and Air Force to conduct training in large scale combat operations. The joint team tested its medical capabilities starting from the point of injury to prolonged field care, and medical evacuation to a healthcare facility.



“This exercise gave EACH the opportunity to rigorously test and validate its MASCAL processes, policies, and procedures with highly successful outcomes,” said 1st Lt. Victor DaSilva, Chief of Operations for Evans Army Community Hospital. “Exercises like these give us the opportunity to conduct a realistic, large-scale test of EACH’s mass casualty response processes, policies, and procedures. The event successfully demonstrated interoperability and readiness, with key lessons learned to enhance future emergency.”



Exercise casualties were triaged in the EACH Emergency Department and sent to various areas of the hospital based on the nature of their notional injuries.



“This was a great test of our ability to receive and treat casualties,” said Dr Joseph Zaremba, EACH Emergency Department medical director. “These MASCAL scenarios force us to evaluate our processes and ensure we have procedures in place to deal with a real-world incident, if needed.”