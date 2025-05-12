CNATRA’s Past Commanders Return to Assist Shaping the Future of Naval Aviation

The Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA), Rear Admiral Rich Brophy, hosted former CNATRA commanders onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi and NAS Kingsville last week as part of the Graybeards conference, an event that brings together previous leaders of naval air training to share their experience and insight with the current training enterprise. The conference offered a unique opportunity for these distinguished former commanders to witness firsthand the evolution of flight training and contribute their perspective to the ongoing transformation of naval aviation.



During their visit, the Graybeards toured Training Air Wing FOUR’s (TW-4) simulator facilities where they tested the virtual reality (VR) "sleds" used in primary flight training. These VR devices provide immersive and realistic instruction for Student Naval Aviators before they advance to the aircraft. The group also interacted with the new T-54 simulator, which is set to replace the T-44 Pegasus in multi-engine advanced training. The T-54 represents a significant step forward in-flight training modernization, offering improved systems integration and better alignment with fleet aircraft.



Following the simulator tour, the group returned to CNATRA headquarters for a mission brief outlining the current and future state of the Naval Air Training Command. Discussions focused on efforts to increase training throughput and modernize the curriculum in line with naval strategic demands and fleet requirements. The day concluded with a visit to NAS Kingsville, where the Graybeards toured the advanced strike training facilities and received an overview on the successful Bird/Animal Aircraft Strike Hazard radar program, the planned Service Life Extension Program for the T-45 Goshawk, and the maintenance scheduling optimization program to increase jet training availability and efficiencies.



“The Graybeards conference honors the legacy of leadership that continues to guide Naval Air Training today,” said Rear Adm. Rich Brophy. “These former CNATRAs laid the foundation for the work we do, and their insights continue to be vital as we train the future of naval aviation.”

