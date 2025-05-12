CNRSE Wins the DoD Promoting Excellence in Prevention Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 12, 2025) – The United States Department of Defense Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPRO) awards for 2025 have been announced, and this year’s winner for the category Promoting Excellence in Prevention is Commander Navy Region Southeast Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce Team.



This team consists of Tina Vaughn-Wardle, Jodi Arden, Alan Muriera, Roselyn Perez, Earl Murray, Raymond Charest, Brendon Frcka, and Marcus Williams.



The Promoting Excellence in Prevention Award is an annual award from the Department of Defense Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office that recognizes individuals or groups who have made significant contributions to preventing sexual assault. This award, presented to those from each military service and their reserve components, acknowledges efforts that have positively impacted sexual assault prevention efforts on installations, in deployed environments, or within reserve components.



CNRSE Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW), comprised of staff from Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Naval Air Station Pensacola, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Naval Station Mayport, and Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay are building prevention capacity within the U.S. Navy to optimize warfighter resilience and mission readiness by enhancing the well-being of the Total Force and preventing harmful behaviors.



“CNRSE IPPW is more than just personnel assigned to installations — it is a dynamic and evolving workforce,” said Tina Vaughn-Wardle, Region Integrated Prevention Coordinator. “Our team is forging connections across installation and geographic boundaries to build a Community of Practice (COP) — a prevention network dedicated to sharing knowledge, solving problems, and driving innovation.”



One of these innovations involves the collaboration on and adaptation of SHIELD (Sailors Honoring Integrity, Empowerment, and Leadership Development), a sexual assault prevention program. SHIELD was just awarded the DOD Excellence in Prevention Award because of its aim to address risk factors associated with destructive behaviors such as sexual assault, harassment, and relationship violence, while also building confidence, connection, resilience, and leadership. SHIELD focuses on equipping male Sailors with leadership and healthy relationship skills, to foster safe and supportive environments to prevent sexual assault and its contributing factors, empowering male Sailors as active and empowered bystanders.



“The success of CNRSE IPPW is built on collaboration: working hand-in-hand with Navy leaders, Sailors, fellow IPPW colleagues, CNIC, OPNAV, DON OFR, and the researchers who developed this initiative using more than 25 years of research,” explains Vaughn-Wardle. “Together, we are not only building prevention programs but also forging lasting partnerships and strengthening the Navy’s prevention capacity.”



The United States Department of Defense Sexual Assault Prevention and Response award recipients and their contributions are published each year to facilitate the sharing of information and enhance opportunities to further SAPRO’s mission to promote military readiness, to provide unparalleled warfighter support, advocacy, and recovery assistance – anytime, anywhere, by eliminating sexual assault and ensuring excellence in prevention efforts.



Navy Region Southeast manages and oversees shore installation management support and execution for 18 installations within the Southeastern United States, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

