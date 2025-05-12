Continuing Promise 2025 Set to Begin

MAYPORT, Florida – The U.S. Navy Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) will deploy this June-August to the U.S. Southern Command area of operations as part of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2025 mission. After several months of detailed planning, USNS Comfort is scheduled to visit Grenada, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic during the nearly three month-long mission.



Continuing Promise 2025 marks the 16th mission to the region since 2007 and the eighth aboard USNS Comfort. The mission will foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-federal entities, and international organizations.



The focus during each mission stop will be working alongside partner nation medical personnel to provide direct patient care and technical expertise in community clinics to improve medical readiness, strengthen partnerships, and enhance the combined capabilities of the U.S. Navy and partner nations to respond to public health disasters and humanitarian crises.



“The USNS Comfort's deployment under Continuing Promise demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s enduring commitment to our allies and partners across the Caribbean, Central and South America," said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. "This mission will forge lasting partnerships and deliver impactful aid, leaving a legacy of goodwill throughout the region.”



The Continuing Promise team also includes a U.S. Army veterinary element from the 248th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Service Support), which will collaborate with host nation colleagues to provide direct public health education and animal care at local veterinary organizations in-country. U.S. Navy Seabees from Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 11 will assist in host nation led community engineering projects. U.S. Navy experts will host seminars and training exercises with host nation civilian officials and military professionals covering disaster preparedness and response. These exchanges aim to support host nation facilities, improve readiness, and empower local and national officials with the knowledge and experience to act with confidence during emergencies.



“Working with our partner nation and State Department teammates, each Continuing Promise stop has been meticulously planned to provide world-class medical care where it is needed most,” said Capt. Ryan Kendall, U.S. Navy, commodore Destroyer Squadron 40 and Continuing Promise mission commander. “Most notably, these engagements are only possible with the support of the various county teams and our military partners to make this mission an overwhelming success.”



Continuing Promise will feature the U.S. Fleet Forces Band, “Uncharted Waters.” The band will embark on USNS Comfort to conduct classes at community schools, collaborate with military and civilian musical organizations in partner nations, and entertain local communities with concerts at each mission stop. This cultural exchange aims to strengthen community ties and foster goodwill.



USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. Learn more at https://www.fourthfleet.navy.mil, and follow at https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT, https://x.com/navsous4thflt, and https://instagram.com/usnavysouth4thflt/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2025 Date Posted: 05.13.2025 15:25 Story ID: 497860 Location: US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing Promise 2025 Set to Begin, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.