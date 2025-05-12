BAUMHOLDER, Germany — U.S. soldiers from the Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 16th Special Troop Battalion held a Change of Responsibility ceremony at the Hall of Champions in Baumholder, Germany, on May 12, 2025.

Before the ceremony marking the transfer of leadership from the outgoing 1st Sgt. Donald Walker to the incoming 1st Sgt. Justina Emmanuel, Battalion Commander Capt. Ryan Goetz presented 1st Sgt. Walker with the Meritorious Service Medal.

The transition was formalized with Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Delgado passing the company guidon. 1st Sgt. Walker received it and handed it to Capt. Goetz, signifying relinquishing command responsibility. Capt. Goetz then passed the guidon to 1st Sgt. Emmanuel, who accepted leadership, before she returned it to Sgt. 1st Class Delgado.

Capt. Goetz addressed the unit and recognized 1st Sgt. Walker's service. Walker delivered a farewell speech, and 1st Sgt. Emmanuel offered her initial remarks.

From Danville, Virginia, 1st Sgt. Walker enlisted in 2002 and served as a Light-Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic. His career included assignments in the U.S. and Korea, a deployment to Iraq in 2003-2004, and various roles, including first sergeant. He has completed multiple military education levels and holds an associate degree.

1st Sgt. Emmanuel began her career in the Georgia Army National Guard before joining active duty in 2007. Initially, she was a Chemical Operations Specialist and was reclassified as a Unit Supply Specialist. Her service includes multiple unit assignments and deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. She holds a bachelor's degree in sociology and is pursuing a Master's Degree. Her awards include a Bronze Star and four Meritorious Service Medals.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2025 Date Posted: 05.13.2025 16:39 Story ID: 497859 Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Headquarters & Headquarters Company 16th Special Troops Battalion Change of Responsibility, by SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.