Royal Saudi Air Force Cohort 2 Graduates from U.S.-Based Electronic Warfare School

Photo By Jonathan Mallard | Graduates of the Electronic Warfare-In-Kingdom Reprogramming course and senior leaders...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Mallard | Graduates of the Electronic Warfare-In-Kingdom Reprogramming course and senior leaders pose for a photo following a graduation ceremony in San Antonio, Texas, April 30, 2025. The ceremony marked the conclusion of a 42-month training program developed through a U.S.-Saudi partnership to strengthen electronic warfare capabilities and increase the lethality of Royal Saudi Air Force forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jonathan R. Mallard) see less | View Image Page

Twelve officers from the Royal Saudi Air Force graduated from the Electronic Warfare-In-Kingdom Reprogramming course April 30, 2025 The ceremony, held in San Antonio, Texas, marked the end of a three-and-a-half-year course designed to help Saudi forces use and understand advanced technology in the electromagnetic spectrum—skills that support the modernization of their F-15 fighter aircraft.



Developed through a military partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, the course, which is managed by the U.S. Air Force Security Assistance and Training Squadron, helps train military partners around the world. Classes are taught by experts from the Georgia Tech Research Institute, a research center connected to the U.S. Department of Defense.



The program is made up of 34 classes grouped into four levels, moving from basic topics to more advanced subjects like cybersecurity; students also complete lab work and team exercises. All instruction is unclassified and tailored for Saudi officers. Before entering the electronic warfare course, each officer completed a nine-month English language program at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland to prepare for instruction in the United States.



The graduation ceremony honored all 12 officers, including the top graduate, Maj. Abdulrahman Mohammed H. Abutheeb, who earned a final score of 96.8%. followed closely by Maj. Saleem Alotaibi (96.74%) and Capt. Dhaher Alshammari (96.2%).



Leaders from the United States and Saudi Arabia praised the graduates for their hard work and growth during the program.



“Our officers now are different than one year ago—with different intensity, different approach... for the Air Force and also for the entire world,” said Brig. Gen. Ahmed S. Al-Nadawi, Royal Saudi Air Force Air Attache.

U.S. Air Force Col. Randon Storms, commander of AFSAT, encouraged the officers to lead with what they’ve learned:



“You are part of a transformation, helping your service become a world-class air force. Take what you’ve learned and lead. Be the change agents your service needs.”



This graduation highlights the value of long-term cooperation between the U.S. and its allies. By training trusted partners in complex areas like electronic warfare, the United States helps build stronger relationships and increases the lethality and readiness of allied forces in future missions.