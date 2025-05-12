Sheppard AFB Conducts Successful Emergency Landing Exercise on Taxiway Delta

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — A T-6 Texan II aircraft successfully landed on Taxiway Delta on Monday, May 5, demonstrating that the taxiway can be used for emergency landings when the center runway is unavailable.

The exercise was part of a coordinated effort to evaluate the taxiway as an alternate landing option while one of Sheppard’s two primary runways undergoes construction for the next nine months.

“With the center runway closed for repairs, having another surface that allows aircraft to land in the event of an emergency runway closure increases our safety margin and allows us to be less conservative in fuel reserves, mitigating the impact to our operations while still preserving flight safety,” said Lt. Col. Mike Marchand, deputy commander of the 80th Flying Training Wing Operations Group.

Previously, aircraft operating from the 80th Flying Training Wing were required to carry additional fuel reserves to divert to Lawton, Oklahoma, in the event of a runway emergency. With the success of Monday’s exercise, aircraft can now remain in the local airspace longer, increasing valuable training time for student pilots.

The exercise formalized a contingency plan involving coordinated efforts from Air Operations, the Sheppard Fire Department, Security Forces, Wichita Falls Regional Airport, and maintenance teams. These units worked together to ensure the taxiway was properly cleared and prepared for the landing, emphasizing the importance of communication and rapid response in real-world scenarios.

The landing demonstrated a proactive approach to maintaining operational readiness while infrastructure upgrades are underway. The exercise not only proved the feasibility of Taxiway Delta as an emergency landing option, but also highlighted the strength of interdepartmental coordination at Sheppard AFB.



As construction on the main runway continues, the use of Taxiway Delta as an alternate landing site brings a sense of ease for the wing’s rigorous pilot training mission, ensuring minimal disruption to operations.

