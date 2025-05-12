AMC EDCG leads strategic review, discusses role in Army transformation

Ms. Liz Miranda, the executive deputy to the commanding general of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, led a Management Business Review (MBR) Level III meeting at the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command headquarters last week, advancing AMC’s role at the forefront of the Army’s transformation.

The visit was part of Miranda’s broader effort to conduct these critical reviews across various commands within the AMC enterprise. Her approach brings strategic engagement closer to the workforce, ensuring that the Army’s largest logistics and sustainment command remains connected, responsive and aligned with the evolving needs of the force.

“We have received specific guidance regarding expectations for transformation,” Miranda said. “This provides us opportunities for change; the change the Army needs.”

The MBR is a forward-looking review that tracks key performance indicators and ensures enterprise-wide balance between demand and supply. More than just a metrics review, the MBR is a strategic touchpoint that helps synchronize Life Cycle Management Commands like AMCOM and US Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) with AMC headquarters and the Army’s broader objectives.

This transformation-focused MBR underscored the importance of integrated sustainment planning and data-driven decision-making as AMC reexamines its structure and processes. The goal: streamline operations, reduce redundancy and ensure readiness in a contested logistics environment.

“The question is, how do we need to change?” Miranda asked. “How do we reimagine our capabilities so that it supports the Army of today and tomorrow?”

During the meeting, AMCOM leaders presented performance data, identified key challenges and shared how their operations are adapting to better support Army aviation and missile systems under the umbrella of Army transformation. These insights allowed AMC to provide enterprise-level guidance and support, while reinforcing the importance of cross-organizational coordination.

AMC is playing a critical role in the Army’s transformation efforts by building an efficient, data-literate and agile sustainment enterprise. Through efforts like the MBR and potential organizational restructuring, the command is ensuring that it delivers not just readiness, but also the structural agility the Army needs to prevail in future conflicts.

“All the things that we do are critical for the Army to deliver those capabilities and fight our nation’s wars effectively,” Miranda said. “That is how we support our Army in transformation.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2025 Date Posted: 05.13.2025 14:30 Story ID: 497844 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC EDCG leads strategic review, discusses role in Army transformation, by Nicholas Janeway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.