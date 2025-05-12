167th Airlift Wing’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year recognized during ceremony

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle | U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Sigler, 167th Airlift Wing Commander, stands alongside...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle | U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Sigler, 167th Airlift Wing Commander, stands alongside the 167th Airlift Wing’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year, Master Sgt. Alex Barb and Airman 1st Class Tyler Barney, loadmasters with the 167th Airlift Squadron, during a ceremony at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, WV, May 3, 2025. Not pictured is Master Sgt. Sara Church, 167th Force Support Squadron Sustainment Services Superintendent, who was named the Wing’s Outstanding Airman of the Year at the Senior NCO level. Barb and Barney were also recognized as the winners in their respective categories at the state level during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Kozak) see less | View Image Page

The 167th Airlift Wing’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year were recognized during a ceremony in the wing’s dining facility, May 3.



The Outstanding Airman of the Year award program recognizes Airmen for their superior leadership, job performance, personal achievement and community involvement.



Airman 1st Class Tyler Barney, 167th Airlift Squadron, Master Sgt. Alex Barb, 167th Operations Support Squadron and Master Sgt. Sara Church, 167th Force Support Squadron were honored as the top Airman, Non-commissioned Officer and Senior Non-commissioned Officer, respectively for the wing. Barney and Barb were also recognized as the Outstanding Airmen of the Year in their categories for the West Virginia Air National Guard.



“In this wing specifically, we have exceptional Airmen and it’s especially challenging to be selected for Airman of the Year,” said Col. Christopher Sigler, 167th AW commander. “When you have strong Airmen coming into the wing and a strong chief force mentoring the young Airmen, it’s a great dynamic and we have a winning team.”



Airman 1st Class Barney’s accomplishments include the coordination of 25 operational missions, 116 local training missions and over 500 simulator events while serving as an interim operations scheduler. As a loadmaster, he flew 186 hours on 62 sorties, transporting 236 tons of cargo and 226 passengers, playing a critical role in high impact operational missions.



Recently promoted to master sergeant, Barb was the West Virginia Air National Guard’s representative for the Secretary of the Air Force’s international affairs office and played a key role in the diplomatic relations with Gabon, West Virginia National Guard’s newest State Partnership Program partner. Additionally, he advocated for the ranks of E-6 and below for the career enlisted aviator grade review which secured appropriate rank structures for 2,900 aviators.



Master Sgt. Church, who is currently serving overseas, was recognized for outstanding leadership and operational efficiency in her dual role as the services superintendent and installation personnel readiness non-commissioned officer in charge. She processed more than 300 members for critical missions while leading a flight of 25 Airmen. She oversaw wing dining facility repairs and upgrades and managed the lodging budget, securing accommodations for 1,300 personnel.



“Airmen, you're upholding the standard of professionalism,” Sigler said, “and you set a high bar. Thank you for all you do to support the mission.”