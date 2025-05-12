167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight May 2025

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Whitney Robinson is a personnel specialist for the 167th Force Support Squadron and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for May 2025.

As a personnel specialist, Robinson is responsible for assisting Airmen with various personnel activities from reenlistment to retirement and everything in between. She conducts in and out processing, unit deployment management duties and customer service functions.

Robinson’s supervisor, Master Sgt. Ricky Miller, said Robinson plays a pivotal role in the personnel function’s success.

“Over the last couple months, Tech. Sgt. Robinson has really stood out to me as our unit deployment manager (UDM) and as a full-time member of the Force Support Squadron,” Miller said.

As UDM, Robinson recently prepared 13 members of the force support squadron with their readiness and out-processing for deployment, while she also completed the non-commissioned officer academy course.

“Tech. Sgt. Robinson sets a great example across the wing with her willingness to help, can-do attitude, and top-notch customer service,” said Miller. “She is always willing to share her innovative ideas with leadership, that have proven successful both in customer service and personnel duty processes. She is highly motivated and paving a great path for our FSS airmen to follow.”

Hometown: Bunker Hill, WV

Job Title: Personnel Systems Manager/Unit Deployment Manager/Customer Service Personnel

How long have you served in the unit? I have been with FSS for about a year and a half.

My job here is important because: I assist in being the link to your entire military story. We are the last you see before heading to basic training, one of the first you see when you return. We handle your enlistments, your awards, your DD214s, your performance briefs/reports, your promotions, your separations, your retirements. We make sure that the story of your career is on paper, and you receive the benefits you’re entitled to. We are supporting the mission by supporting the individual members. I had no idea before I cross-trained how paramount FSS is, and I am so proud to be here.

Civilian job: AGR in FSS as a Personnelist

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration

Hobbies: Recreational for FUN sports, I tend to get a little too competitive either way though. I love reading and have started a book club on base, if you’re interested shoot me an email. I mostly enjoy spending time outside with my family.

Goals (military and/or civilian): My ultimate goal is to retire at CMSgt, I am still debating whether I want that to be at NGB or with the 167th. I suppose I’ll let opportunity choose but I’ll be making short term goals that lead to Chief until then.

I am proudest of: My family who has not only supported but encouraged my service. I was blessed with parents that provided this support, and I chose the most incredible husband as well. My daughter makes me more proud by the moment as well. I am thankful and at times undeserving, they are what keeps me going.

People may be surprised to know this about me: I may or may not have an incredible karaoke rendition of “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston at my disposal….at all times.

The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: I performed CPR on a cardiac arrest patient in Arizona while on orders and he ended up surviving. I still think about it to this day, shout out to medical.

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I've learned throughout my career: If you can’t make a change to the culture, be the change to the culture. Accountability is one of the most important and honorable characteristics you can have. When you help your fellow airmen, they don’t forget you when you need a hand.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Take every opportunity you hear about, it may put a wrench in your plans but the stories, friends, and experiences you gain could change what you want to be when you grow up. I put off my degree, missed birthdays, felt homesick, etc., now I have my degree, a wealth of knowledge and experience, and a home in friends all over the world.

The best thing about working with my team is: We are a team that collaborates, encourages, and has compassion for each other. I could be having a terrible day and the next hour I am laughing to the point of tears. We work hard and show up for each other.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2025 Date Posted: 05.13.2025 14:10 Story ID: 497840 Location: MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight May 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.