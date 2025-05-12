Photo Story: Fort McCoy firefighters test boating equipment

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A pair of firefighters with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department test out a small boat April 16, 2025, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Fort McCoy firefighters have many types of special equipment for their use. A boat is one item that can be used by the department's dive time as well as for rescue operations.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

