Offutt kicks off 2025 AFAF campaign

The 2025 annual Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kicked off at the Offutt Event center on Offutt Air Force base, May 2.



Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Small, 55th Wing command chief, Col. Walter Goss, 95th Wing deputy commander, Chief Master Sgt. Michael Moore, 95th Wing command chief, Col. Matthew Sattler, 557th Weather Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Perry, 557th Weather Wing command chief were on hand to address the attendees of the importance of giving to the fund.



“When I was a young Airman, I got myself into a bit of financial debt with some high interest rates,” said Small. “My supervisor pointed me in the direction of the Military and Family Readiness Center, and they provided me details on how to apply for a Falcon Loan through the Air Force Aid Society which falls under the Air Force Assistance Fund. The small loan I received allowed me to pay for a few necessities and use my income to consolidate my debts, and I was able to erase my debt in about 18 months because of the help of the Air Force Aid Society. I later found out that the loan only existed because of donations from Airmen. We gave back to each other-- which is a powerful statement of the Air Force looking out for its own.”



The AFAF campaign directly supports four official charities: The Air Force Enlisted Village, The General and Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation, the Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation and the Air Force Aid Society.



“For over half a century, the Air Force Assistance Fund has been the beacon of hope, fueled by the generosity of our own,” said Capt. Sharron Stultz, 55th Force Support Squadron director of operations. “As the only officially sponsored Department of the Air Force fundraiser, built ‘For Airmen and Guardians, By Airmen and Guardians,’ this is our opportunity to make this year’s AFAF Campaign the most inspirational yet. Through giving, Airmen and Guardians are able to not only make a difference by directly impacting the lives of our Air Force family – active duty, retirees, reservists, guard, dependents, and surviving spouses, but continue a legacy of support for those members when it’s needed most.”



There are numerous ways to donate to the AFAF. To donate members may contact their Unit Project Officers (UPOs) or Keyworkers for more information. To make a payment via credit/debit card, Venmo or Paypal, members may also visit the Offutt's Base AFAF Campaign Page at the following link: 2025 AFAF Campaign.



The 2025 campaign on Offutt runs through June 13.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2025 Date Posted: 05.13.2025 13:40 Story ID: 497836 Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Offutt kicks off 2025 AFAF campaign, by Chad Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.