SMDC leader commissions cadets at alma mater

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and 1990 Georgia Southern University Army ROTC graduate, commissions newly minted second lieutenants at the GSU commissioning ceremony May 12 at the Statesboro, Ga., Convocation Center. (U.S. Army photo)

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army ROTC cadets took their first steps into their military careers during the Georgia Southern University commissioning ceremony, May 12.



Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, commissioned Chelsey Brewton, Pierce Calvert, Syna Usi-Mendez Cintron, Augustine Debrah, Abigail Dulmage, Matthew Dye, Kiamber Edwards, Caleb Graham, Jordan Hendrix, Ashante Hill, Ethan Lasenyik, Rigoberto Lopez, Mark Mason, Skyler Parker, Gabriel Ramirez, Andrew Rodgers, Lekia Singletary, Sarah Smith, Charles Thurmond, Silvia Torres and Jayla Young as second lieutenants at the Statesboro, Ga., Convocation Center.



Gainey, an ROTC cadet himself and 1990 GSU graduate, told the Army’s newest leaders that in a former position, he was the deputy commanding general at U.S. Army Cadet Command and understands the importance of this moment.



“It is a privilege to honor these 19 exceptional cadets today,” Gainey said. “You have led this battalion to great accomplishments. You are a resilient group striving for excellence. I know you will feel a deep sense of pride as you raise your right hand today, knowing that you are about to be part of something bigger than yourself.



“You will recite the commissioning oath like so many great leaders have done before you,” he added. “We preserve oaths for solemn, sacred occasions that matter. An oath is not just a formality; it is a foundational commitment of trust and accountability. This particular oath is a commitment very few are willing to make. You are the less than one percent who step up to defend our Constitution and the way of life it represents.”



Gainey said he was glad to welcome each cadet into the family of commissioned officers. He added they are joining a lineage of extraordinary men and women who have answered the call to serve, defended the Constitution, and upheld the highest traditions of the United States Army.



“Service as an Army officer commits you to live out the Army values, values that the Eagle Battalion has ingrained into its cadets – loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage,” Gainey said. “Those aren’t just words, but the DNA of our officer corps. You are becoming a member of a great Army with 250 years of proud history which adds a special touch to this class as soon we will celebrate the Army’s 250th Birthday.”



Gainey said that family is truly the foundational strength of the Army and many of the newly commissioned officers are here because of the encouragement or example of someone in their family that helped guide them in this direction.



“To all the parents and families, this is a tribute to you,” Gainey said. “The decision to join ROTC was made by your sons and daughters, but you instilled the values and spirit of service.”



Cadet Brewton, an exercise science major, said she joined the ROTC program because she is always looking to develop herself and said there is no better place to develop as a leader than the Army.



“I joined ROTC because one of my family members informed me of this program,” Brewton said. “As an enlisted Soldier, I wanted to finish pursuing my bachelor’s degree, and this seemed like a good choice for me. My grandfather was a retired master sergeant, and my uncle is a retired major general in the Army. I’m the only one in my family that is in the military right now and staying an enlisted Soldier was not in the game plan.”



Brewton from Augusta, Georgia, commissioned in the Adjutant General Branch and participated in Ranger Challenge in ROTC.



Outside of the program she worked two jobs. Her main job is being a dental assistant, and her other job was as a cadre member at Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Stewart, Georgia, where she worked in the administrative office.



Brewton said she looks forward to new challenges to face, learning from future decisions, and all the individuals she can possibly mentor along the journey.



“I am most excited for the new opportunities as a leader, the opportunities for growth and for my leadership skills to be challenged because there is always room for improvement and growth,” Brewton said.



She also talked about the people who inspired her in life and guided her to become an Army officer.



“My grandfather and my uncle inspired and showed me that I am capable of much more than I ever thought,” Brewton said. “At the age of 18, I never thought I would join the military because that is all I have been around my whole life. However, my uncle said to me that ‘a ship is safe at harbor, but that is not what it is for.’ That one statement made me try something that I never thought I would, but I ended up enjoying and wanting to be a part of.”



Cadet Graham commissioned as an officer in the Infantry Branch and said he could not have been as successful without the support of his family and friends as well as his coaches and teammates.



“I joined ROTC because I’ve always felt a strong sense of duty to serve my country and carry on my family’s legacy of military service,” Graham said. “My mom, uncles and grandfather were all military officers, and their service inspired me from a young age. I chose the Army because I want to be where the action is and be making a difference in the world.



“My biggest inspiration in life has been my mom,” he added. “She’s always been there for me, providing unwavering support and guidance. I’ve watched her stand up for what she believes in and persevere through every challenge, never backing down. Her strength, determination, and resilience have shaped the person I strive to be.”



Graham, a criminal justice and criminology major from Dallas, Texas, was involved in the Fencing Club, ROTC Color Guard and the Ranger Challenge Team as well as part of the Georgia Southern Halo Esports Team.



“After commissioning, I’m excited to continue learning and growing in my role,” Graham said. “I look forward to gaining more knowledge, honing my skills and stepping into the role of a platoon leader. It’s a huge responsibility, and I’m eager to take on the challenges that come with leading and supporting Soldiers.



“As I start this new chapter, I’m excited to learn, grow, and be part of something bigger than myself,” he added. “I’m ready for whatever challenges come my way, and I’m looking forward to working with and supporting the amazing people I’ll serve alongside.”