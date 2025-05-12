Surveys Pave Way In NAVFAC Southwest’s Success Awarding MQ-25A Stingray Facility Contract

Photo By Mario Icari | Rendering of hangar for the MQ-25 Squadron at Naval Base Ventura County’s Point...... read more read more Photo By Mario Icari | Rendering of hangar for the MQ-25 Squadron at Naval Base Ventura County’s Point Mugu. NAVFAC Southwest awarded $107 million to Clark Construction, of Costa Mesa Calif. April 29 in San Diego, for the construction of a hangar for the MQ-25 Squadron located at NBVC. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest awarded $107 million to Clark Construction, of Costa Mesa Calif., for the construction of a hangar for the MQ-25 Squadron located at Naval Base Ventura County’s Point Mugu April 29 in San Diego.



“Not only does this project help the Navy build and strengthen its partnerships from ashore, but it also provides us the opportunity to support the unparalleled strength of our armed forces” said Ana Guzman, NAVFAC Southwest Acquisitions contract specialist for this project.



The procurement effort for this project was expected to be a straightforward acquisition, but the team faced a series of significant challenges. A requirement was restructured several times due to acquisition strategy revisions, economic volatility, along with policy alterations to include implementation and removal of a Project Labor Agreement, which unexpectedly altered the pool of available contractors.



“The number of interested contractors dropped with the various changes in procurement requirements, raising concerns about competition and project viability,” said Guzman. "However, in response, the acquisition team initiated several industry surveys to better understand the challenges the contractors were encountering. Despite its bumpy start, the restructured project procurement ultimately exceeded expectations and was awarded one month ahead of the projected issuance date."



This outcome showcases the NAVFAC Southwest team’s resiliency, determination, and commitment to excellence while emphasizing collaboration and transparent communication in order to achieve successful results.



“The feedback received significantly helped guide the team’s next steps,” said NAVFAC Southwest Acquisitions contracting officer Sheena Hess. “Industry engagement became the keystone of our revised acquisition strategy. We worked closely with leadership to restructure the requirement in a way that aligned with both mission needs and current market conditions.”



The contract includes construction, procurement, and installation services for a Design-Bid-Build construction project of a new hangar designed to support the MQ-25 Stingray, a modern, high-tech unmanned aerial refueling and reconnaissance aircraft that represents major advancements in sea-based aviation which expands carrier air wing capabilities through extended range and persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations while increasing operational reach, endurance and mission flexibility.



The project includes a new aircraft parking apron and taxiway, access roads, parking, bridges and site utilities for the hangar, and installation of electrical substation equipment. The facility will be constructed as a low-rise hangar with reinforced concrete masonry unit (CMU) with insulated metal panel exterior facade, steel-framed exterior insulated metal hangar bays, vertical lift fabric doors, deep foundation, structural concrete slabs, and built-up roof with antenna tie downs. The shops and administrative spaces will be constructed of reinforced CMU walls. The hangar functions include maintenance shops, crew spaces, secured areas, storage, unmanned aviation warfare center control station, equipment and radio rooms, personnel support areas and multiple antennas. Portions of the new facility will incorporate electrostatic discharge features and open ceilings. The surrounding facility area will include an aircraft parking apron, access apron, support equipment holding area, and taxiway connection with asphalt concrete shoulders to connect to existing taxiway. Other features of the new hangar include a low-rise CMU block remote radio control system building with an insulated metal roof, and facility-related control systems that will be built in accordance with current Department of Defense criteria.



Clark Construction is scheduled to complete the construction of the facility by fall 2027. NAVFAC Southwest is the contracting Activity.