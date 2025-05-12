New Technology Coming to Black Rock Lock: Fiber Reinforced Polymer Bulkheads

Courtesy Photo | Polymer wicket gates are constructed for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Polymer wicket gates are constructed for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, replacing traditional oak gates to create adjustable dams. Developed by the USACE Engineer Research and Development Center, the gates received the Celebration of Engineering and Technology Innovation Award. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) May, 13, 2025 - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and the Inland Navigation Design Center are introducing new technology to the Black Rock Lock, Buffalo, NY, with the proposed use of fiber reinforced polymer in the construction of new bulkheads.



At a lock, bulkheads are stackable structures used to dewater the chamber for maintenance. Cranes lower the bulkheads into place, and once all seals are verified, the lock can be pumped dry.



The Strength of FRP



Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) bulkheads are designed to be just as strong as traditional steel bulkheads, with the most common reinforcement options include glass, carbon fiber and Kevlar. When combined with the right resin, there are many more options.



While the use of composites is not new—they have been utilized for decades in the marine, aerospace, and wind energy industries—their application in navigation infrastructure is expanding.



Expert Collaboration and Global Best Practices



The Inland Navigation Design Center has been leading the use of FRP in the Corps of Engineers and has been working with the Buffalo District on the design of new bulkheads. The INDC provides engineering, design, analysis and review services for studies, maintenance and operation of locks.



As the national center of expertise for all inland navigation design projects within USACE, the INDC has partnered with the Rijkswaterstaat—The Netherlands’ Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management—to share information and best practices.



In 2016, the Rijkswaterstaat installed the largest FRP lock gates in the world at Lock III in the Wilhelmina Canal in The Netherlands. These gates, measuring 42 feet tall and 20 feet wide, allowed for a deeper lock while enabling faster operation due to their reduced weight.



In 2017, the USACE Engineer Research and Development Center received the Celebration of Engineering and Technology Innovation Award for using FRP in the construction of wicket gates—adjustable dams used in lock navigation that are traditionally made of oak.



The growing use of FRP in the Corps of Engineers has led the INDC to bring this expertise to the Black Rock Lock to improve maintenance operations.



Ongoing Investment in Black Rock Lock



In recent years, the Black Rock Lock has seen significant maintenance investments, including gudgeon pin replacement, miter gate replacement and geotechnical surveys, all requiring the miter gates to be engaged to conduct repairs. The introduction of FRP bulkheads will further enhance maintenance capabilities for years to come.



The new polymer bulkheads at the lock are essential to maintenance when the lock needs to be dewatered, specifically replacing the aging bulkheads in the coming years.



At over 100 years old, many of the components of the Black Rock Lock are original. These parts, such as the bulkheads, are being replaced to ensure the longevity and safe operation of the lock, and ensuring it continues to provide safe navigation along the Niagara River.



The gradual replacement of lock components with FRP has been under an ongoing study by the INDC, identify what components can and cannot be replaced with FRP.



Research and Testing for FRP Implementation



ERDC has been studying the state of FRP and assessing which lock components:



Can be immediately replaced with FRP



Can be replaced with FRP with additional research



Not currently recommended for FRP replacement



The likely construction method for FRP bulkheads includes fiberglass shear webs and closed-cell foam, covered in face sheet laminate and fiberglass fabric wraps around the edges.



These studies identify design possibilities to create lock components that are equal to in strength – if not stronger – than traditional steel construction.



Proven Durability and Repairability



Before implementing FRP components, barge impact testing was conducted to simulate collisions at various damage levels. The tests measured residual strength before and after two styles of repair.



Due to the nature of composites, they are readily repairable using established procedures and retains the majority of its strength. As there is no welding involved, general minor repairs are easier with polymers.



Additionally, FRP has a two to three times longer lifespan than conventional steel, as it does not corrode or decay.



Future Outlook



With multiple fabricators in the Northeastern United States experienced in USACE projects and the use polymers, the move toward FRP technology represents a significant step forward in modernizing and maintaining vital inland navigation infrastructure.



Following the success of 10 FRP pilot projects from 2015 to 2022, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funded a roadmap for the advancement of FRP use. ERDC has identified nearly 25,000 components in locks and flood risk management structures that can be replaced with FRP, while nearly 30,000 more components are already commercially available as being made with FRP.



Pending funding, design plans for new stackable bulkheads for the Black Rock Lock are ready for contracting. These bulkheads would replace the existing, over 100-year-old guard gates and contributing to a safe future for the lock.