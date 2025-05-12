Wisdom Meets Action: Veteran Professionals Strengthen USACE’s Helene Response

Western North Carolina -- Even after decades of federal service, many retired U.S. Army Corps of Engineers professionals find the call to serve never fades. For Louis Munoz and Alex Watt, returning through the Retired Annuitant cadre is not about filling time. It’s about reestablishing deep connections, gaining invaluable experience and continuing to make a difference in communities that need their expertise.



Louis Munoz retired in September after a distinguished career spanning 50 years, including 29 years with the Corps of Engineers and 21 years with the Navy. Although he left his full-time position behind, his passion for emergency management led him right back into service with the RA cadre.



"You come back and get right into it, and it has been good," Louis said, capturing his renewed sense of purpose after retirement.



The RA cadre program offers retired Department of Defense professionals a unique opportunity to remain engaged on their own terms. By tapping into decades of field experience and established relationships, the program ensures critical missions receive the leadership and insight only seasoned veterans can offer. It also provides a sense of continuity and community for those whose careers have been defined by service.



Alex Watt brings a similarly rich background to his post-retirement work. With 16 years of active contribution since retiring, Alex has tackled assignments ranging from wildfire response to hurricane relief. He’s worked on site inspections in Los Angeles and led creative mitigation projects on the west coast, and his recent deployments have included assignments in wildfire zones as well as hurricane relief efforts in the southeast.



When asked what he enjoys most about these missions, Alex said, "I recommend it for anyone nearing retirement. It’s a diverse operation. One day you might be doing flood relief in Arizona, the next you could be checking on a fire site in Northern California. It is not predictable, and that keeps you on your toes."



His words underscore the challenges and excitement that keep him fully engaged in his work.



In addition to the variety of assignments, Alex values the personal connections and opportunities for travel that come with RA deployments. He joked while he’s away, his wife enjoys the chance to eat what she wants, watch her favorite programs and set her own schedule.



Both Louis Munoz and Alex Watt illustrate the enduring appeal of service through the RA cadre. Their commitment demonstrates retirement does not mean the end of a meaningful career in public service. It offers a continued opportunity to mentor younger colleagues, contribute firsthand experience and maintain a vital link to the communities they help protect.



