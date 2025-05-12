US, Republic of Korea naval forces conduct maritime counter-special operations exercise

Photo By Lt. Ronan Williams | AT SEA (May, 8, 2025) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Ronan Williams | AT SEA (May, 8, 2025) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), left, and the Sejong the Great-class destroyer ROKS Yulgok Yi-I (DDG-992), right, sail together during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) May, 8, 2025. MCSOFEX is a high-profile exercise focused on readiness and shaping the maritime domain to achieve both U.S. and the Republic of Korea cooperation objectives. William P. Lawrence is deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman Tactical Helicopter 3rd Class Seth Evans) see less | View Image Page

AT SEA - The U.S. Navy (USN) and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) conducted a Maritime Counter-Special Operations Exercise to strengthen interoperability and share combat readiness capabilities at sea, May 8-11, 2025.



“Enhancing proficiency at sea is a priority for our destroyers, and there’s no better way to do this than sailing with our Korean teammates,” said Capt. David Huljack, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. “We will continue to seek opportunities to strengthen our ties and improve our collective maritime capabilities.”



The bilateral operation included the USN Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) and the embarked "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, and the following ships from the Republic of Korea Navy: the Sejong the Great-class destroyer ROKS Yulgok Yi-I (DDG-992), the Gwangaeto the Great-class destroyer ROKS Yang Man-chun (DDH-973), the Chungmugong Yi Sunsin-class destroyer ROKS Dae Jo-yeong (DDH-977), the Daegu-class frigates ROKS Daegu (FFG-818), the ROKS Donghae (FFG-822), the Cheonji-class fast combat support ship ROKS Daecheong (AOE-58), Yoon Youngha-class patrol vessels, and a ROKN subarmine.



During the operations, the ships and aircraft trained in anti-submarine and mine warfare areas and completed maritime communications training and dynamic coordinated maneuvering.



The U.S. Navy regularly operates alongside our allies in the Indo-Pacific region as a demonstration of our shared commitment to upholding international law. Bilateral operations such as this one provide valuable opportunities to train, exercise and develop tactical interoperability across allied navies in the Indo-Pacific.

William P. Lawrence is currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.