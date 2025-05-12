Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recharge, Reconnect, and Relax: 17th Training Wing's 2025 Spouse Resiliency Day

    Recharge, Reconnect, and Relax: 17th Training Wing’s 2025 Spouse Resiliency Day

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus | Mario "Lil Mario" Melendez, community partner DJ, performs during the Spouse Resiliency and Wellness Day.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas-- Goodfellow Air Force Base invited all military spouses to celebrate Spouse Resiliency and Wellness Day at the Powell Event Center on May 9.

    Resilience is the ability to successfully adapt, recover and perform well in the face of change, stress or challenges. Resilience isn’t just for service members; it’s equally important to the spouses who support them every day. Goodfellow collaborated with community partners to celebrate the day with activities designed to give the spouses a foundational network of support systems to help them remain positive and adapt to being separated from their partners who serve.

    “Spouse resiliency is essential to the Air Force mission because military spouses face unique challenges, and their resilience directly impacts the well-being and readiness of service members,” stated Amanda Hendrick, 17th Integrated Resilience Office prevention specialist. “By providing resources and support, the Air Force helps families build stability, allowing service members to focus on their mission with confidence.”

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025
    Story ID: 497822
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    Resilience
    Goodfellow
    Resiliency Day
    Spouse Resiliency

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Resilience
    Goodfellow
    Resiliency Day
    Spouse Resiliency

