Recharge, Reconnect, and Relax: 17th Training Wing’s 2025 Spouse Resiliency Day

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas-- Goodfellow Air Force Base invited all military spouses to celebrate Spouse Resiliency and Wellness Day at the Powell Event Center on May 9.



Resilience is the ability to successfully adapt, recover and perform well in the face of change, stress or challenges. Resilience isn’t just for service members; it’s equally important to the spouses who support them every day. Goodfellow collaborated with community partners to celebrate the day with activities designed to give the spouses a foundational network of support systems to help them remain positive and adapt to being separated from their partners who serve.



“Spouse resiliency is essential to the Air Force mission because military spouses face unique challenges, and their resilience directly impacts the well-being and readiness of service members,” stated Amanda Hendrick, 17th Integrated Resilience Office prevention specialist. “By providing resources and support, the Air Force helps families build stability, allowing service members to focus on their mission with confidence.”

Date Taken: 05.13.2025 Date Posted: 05.13.2025 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US