    Fort Knox AAFES to open Sbarro pizza shop at Main Post Exchange

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — The Fort Knox Army and Air Force Exchange Service will begin offering new cuisine in June with the addition of a Sbarro pizza restaurant at the Main Post Exchange.

    According to AAFES officials, the new shop will offer a variety of pizza and pasta options.

    Prices will vary depending on the number of toppings and style of pizza and can be ordered by the slice or whole at 14, 16 or 17 inches.

    The establishment will replace the drink station that was previously housed next to Subway, which is now located to the right of Starbucks.

    AAFES officials say the shop is scheduled to open by June 11.

    Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox AAFES to open Sbarro pizza shop at Main Post Exchange, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

