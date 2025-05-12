DLA Aviation hosts Vice Director for quarterly engagement visit

Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Defense Logistics Agency Vice Director Brad Bunn (center) visited DLA Aviation in...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Defense Logistics Agency Vice Director Brad Bunn (center) visited DLA Aviation in Richmond, Virginia, Feb. 25 for a Major Subordinate Command Quarterly Engagement, where leadership provided updates on Annual Operating Plan initiatives, focusing on supply chain resiliency, demand forecasting and procurement efficiencies. see less | View Image Page

RICHMOND, Va. –

Defense Logistics Agency Vice Director Brad Bunn visited DLA Aviation in Richmond, Virginia, Feb. 25 for a Major Subordinate Command Quarterly Engagement, where leadership provided updates on Annual Operating Plan initiatives and discussed areas requiring headquarters support.



Throughout the visit, leadership highlighted significant accomplishments in operational efficiency, supply chain management, and readiness support, reinforcing DLA Aviation’s commitment to warfighter sustainment.



After presenting some coins to a few star performers, Bunn received an in-depth briefing on DLA Aviation’s Annual Operating Plan initiatives, focusing on supply chain resiliency, process efficiencies and mission readiness.



DLA Aviation Commander Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth emphasized the AOP’s importance as the organization’s strategic guide, ensuring alignment with DLA Headquarters’ objectives.



“Our AOP is our North Star,” said Ellsworth. “It is inculcated into everything we do.”



The briefing highlighted challenges in supply chain performance and forecasting accuracy – two areas where DLA Aviation continues to refine operations to support mission readiness.



Maintenance operations can be disrupted when required parts are not readily available, so DLA is leaning forward to implement improvements in forecasting and supply chain management. Discussions during the meeting highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency.



Bunn stressed the importance of collaboration with the military services.



“I know you’re tracking that a priority of General Simerly’s is to make an order of magnitude of improvements in forecasting,” Bunn said. “He wants to set an ambitious target for us.”



DLA is focused on proactive collaboration with the military services to better align demand planning and actual requirements.



One key discussion point was enhancing coordination between DLA Aviation and military branches to improve supply forecasting.



Acting Deputy Director Cathy Contreras said the Army, Navy and Air Force each use different forecasting methods, requiring tailored strategies to meet their needs. Given these differences, DLA Aviation leaders emphasized the need for adaptable forecasting strategies to ensure effective collaboration and supply chain efficiency.



Bunn reiterated that DLA’s role is solving problems and bridging gaps in service-level planning.



One of the primary objectives of Bunn’s visit was to identify areas where DLA headquarters staff could provide additional support. Leadership outlined challenges and opportunities, including:



• Refining demand forecasting models: DLA Aviation is working to increase collaboration with military services to enhance forecasting accuracy and reduce procurement delays.



• Addressing supply chain constraints: Procurement requests have increased by over 22%, outpacing award rates, prompting a need for streamlined acquisition execution and planning.



• Evaluating the Retail Focused Acquisition Support Team: Established in 2023 to expedite procurement of critical retail items, the team’s effectiveness is under review, with a decision on its future expected by March 20.



A discussion emerged on whether some procurement responsibilities should return to military services. DLA Aviation has adjusted its procurement role over time, taking on some responsibilities previously managed by the military services. The shift has led to challenges in forecasting and procurement, prompting discussions about whether the current balance of responsibilities should be reassessed. Leaders acknowledge the need for more collaboration and risk management between DLA and the services.



Bunn praised DLA Aviation’s proactive approach, emphasizing the agency’s critical role in national security.



“DLA will prove itself, once again, to be an indispensable part of the joint force and the capabilities that this nation needs,” Bunn said. “We must ensure that our supply chain remains resilient and ready to support the warfighter.”



Leadership expressed appreciation for the visit, highlighting the importance of showcasing major accomplishments and discussing future priorities.



“Despite challenges, our focus remains on the warfighter,” said Ellsworth. “The dedication of our workforce ensures that DLA Aviation continues to deliver readiness and sustainment at the highest level.”



Bunn reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to adaptability and problem-solving.



“We’re entering a period of change,” he said. “Budget constraints, personnel shifts, and leadership transitions will all play a role. But our mission remains unchanged — supporting the warfighter, ensuring readiness and strengthening our logistics capabilities. And that’s exactly what I see happening here at DLA Aviation.”