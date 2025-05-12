Keeping Shelves Stocked | Aviation team improves support for maintenance depots

Photo By Dominique J. Shelton | The Defense Logistics Agency Aviation's Business Process Support Directorate’s...... read more read more Photo By Dominique J. Shelton | The Defense Logistics Agency Aviation's Business Process Support Directorate’s Industrial Support branch recently rolled out its revamped Retail SKU Supportability Tool. Intended to serve as an independent validation of the supply chain planning parameters – developed through the industrial support lens – the purpose of the RSST is to evaluate the output from Planning’s demand processing monthly, ultimately, eliminating empty shelves for planned items. (Graphic by Dominique J. Shelton) see less | View Image Page

RICHMOND, Va. –

In the high-stakes world of aircraft maintenance, a missing part can mean the difference between a successful mission and a grounded aircraft. To combat this critical issue, the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation's Business Process Support Directorate’s Industrial Support branch recently rolled out its revamped Retail SKU Supportability Tool.



This tool measures the overall health of Aviation’s retail Stock Keeping Units, prioritizing National Item Identification Numbers with gaps based on their impact on maintenance depots. Intended to serve as an independent validation of the supply chain planning parameters – developed through the industrial support lens – the purpose of the RSST is to evaluate the output from Planning’s demand processing monthly, ultimately, eliminating empty shelves for planned items.



"Think of it as a crystal ball," explained Joe Bloodworth, BAEC senior analyst. "But instead of predicting the future, it predicts potential part shortages and establishes a smoother workflow for maintenance depots."



The journey of a part traveling from the manufacturer to a mechanic's hand can be lengthy. From demand and supply planning, lead times and reorder points, it's a logistical dance with numerous factors influencing the outcome.



While the previous system, called the “RO Fill Rate,” aimed to ensure part availability, complexities sometimes led to inaccuracies, resulting in parts not being readily available when needed. Recognizing the need for a more robust solution, the Industrial Support team embarked on a mission to refresh its existing tool, transforming it from a helpful aid into a powerful, predictive system.



One of the previous model’s most significant drawbacks was its limited scope, which resulted in limited reporting. Focusing primarily on Air Logistics Centers, it failed to provide the necessary insight into the overall health of retail SKUs. The RSST addresses this problem by expanding its reach to encompass both ALCs and Fleet Readiness Centers.



This enhanced version incorporates a new algorithm that analyzes historical data and service requirements to predict future part needs more accurately. This allows the RSST to function as an early warning system, alerting planners to potential shortages long before they impact operations.



“The RSST goes beyond simply identifying potential shortages,” Bloodworth said. “It delves into the root causes. This allows for targeted corrective action, addressing the issue at its source rather than simply reacting to its symptoms.



“The impact of these improvements extends far beyond spreadsheets and algorithms,” he continued. “By providing mechanics with the right parts at the right time, the RSST directly contributes to increased aircraft readiness and mission success.”



This commitment to continuous improvement and meeting customer needs is at the heart of the RSST. The tool's ability to analyze potential revenue loss due to shortages and the cost of supporting predicted retail SKUs underscores its value in optimizing resource allocation. By providing a clear picture of the financial implications of part shortages, the RSST empowers DLA Aviation to make informed decisions that maximize efficiency and minimize waste.



The tool represents a significant step forward in DLA Aviation's mission to provide superior logistical support. By proactively identifying and addressing potential part shortages, the tool ensures that the men and women who keep our aircraft flying have the necessary resources to accomplish the mission. This commitment to innovation and customer focus continues to make DLA Aviation a vital partner in maintaining the strength and readiness of America's military forces.



“The RSST is a decision support capability,” Bloodworth said. “Insights obtained from this tool will serve the planning community and help them make data-driven decisions to improve the supply chain and anticipate ISA and ALC requirements.”