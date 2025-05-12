U.S. Navy Captain Kim Shaughnessy-Granger Receives Villanova Distinguished Leadership in Nursing Practice Award

U.S. Navy Capt. Kim P. Shaughnessy-Granger, director of Naval Health Clinic Annapolis and Commanding Officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Annapolis, has been honored with the Villanova University M. Louise Fitzpatrick College of Nursing’s Distinguished Leadership in Nursing Practice award. She received the award during the college’s 34th Annual Mass and Alumni Awards Ceremony on May 1, 2025, which recognized outstanding alumni achievements.



Villanova’s M. Louise Fitzpatrick College of Nursing bestows the Nursing Medallion awards as its highest honor for alumni, recognizing distinguished professional accomplishments. The Distinguished Leadership in Nursing Practice Medallion specifically honors alumni who have measurably improved the quality of patient care through exemplary leadership and innovation in nursing practice. Shaughnessy-Granger, a 1997 Villanova Nursing graduate (BSN) who later earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Villanova in 2017, was one of two alumni selected for this award in 2025.



“Captain Shaughnessy-Granger’s recognition by her alma mater is a testament to her exceptional leadership and dedication to military nursing,” said Air Force Col. Craig Keyes, interim director of the Defense Health Network – National Capital Region. “She embodies the highest standards of Navy Medicine, and we are proud to have her leading on our team. Her innovative approach to patient care and her commitment to mentoring others have improved health outcomes across the force, making her truly deserving of this honor.”



Championed by the Chairman of the Board of Solicitors for the Fitzpatrick College of Nursing, Mr. Don Creamer, focused the award nomination on Shaughnessy-Granger’s impact on military medicine and nursing leadership.



“Captain Shaughnessy-Granger’s record speaks for itself. Kim has distinguished herself in her service to the United States Navy, to the nursing profession and to Villanova University,” he said. “It was my distinct privilege to nominate her for the Fitzpatrick College of Nursing’s Distinguished Leadership Award. I can honestly say that I can think of no one more deserving of this award than Kim Shaughnessy-Granger.”



Leaders from Villanova University also praised Shaughnessy-Granger’s career accomplishments and her influence across military and public health systems.



“Captain Kim Shaughnessy-Granger represents the highest ideals of the nursing profession through her leadership in both the armed forces and broader public health landscapes,” said Donna S. Havens, PhD, RN, FAAN, Connelly Endowed Dean and Professor, Villanova University M. Louise Fitzpatrick College of Nursing. “Her remarkable career and upcoming historic appointment as the first Nurse Corps officer to command Naval Medical Center Portsmouth demonstrate why she is so deserving of our Distinguished Leadership in Nursing Practice award.”



Shaughnessy-Granger, a native of Hanover, Massachusetts, has served in the Navy Nurse Corps for 28 years. She has held a variety of clinical and leadership positions across Navy Medicine. Early in her career, she served as a staff nurse in the intensive care and cardiac units at Naval Medical Center San Diego, and as a labor and delivery nurse at Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. After training as a certified nurse midwife, she continued her practice at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton in California, then took on overseas assignments at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka in Japan and U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa. While in Okinawa, she coordinated Navy medical support for families evacuated during the 2011 Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami (Operation Tomodachi) and deployed to rural Cambodia to provide healthcare outreach and training to local providers in 2011.



Shaughnessy-Granger has been a trailblazer in military nursing leadership. At Naval Hospital Yokosuka, she became the first Navy Nurse Corps officer to serve as both an assistant director and Director of Surgical Services. In 2014, she was selected as the first Nurse Corps officer to head the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Virginia. Following these milestones, she assumed a series of executive roles at the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) in Washington, D.C., where she helped shape policy and operations for the Military Health System. She served as a senior advisor to the Navy Surgeon General on health system reform and as Navy Medicine’s liaison to the Defense Department’s Health Affairs office. Among her initiatives, Shaughnessy-Granger spearheaded development of the Navy Surgeon General’s first Female Force Readiness Strategy, which improved warfighter readiness through a holistic approach focused on clinical services and self-help and educational services for Sailors, Marines, and their leadership. She most recently served as executive officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command & Naval Health Clinic Quantico before assuming command of Naval Health Clinic Annapolis in July 2023.



Throughout her career, Shaughnessy-Granger has earned numerous accolades. She was selected as a Pat Tillman Foundation Scholar in 2017 and in 2019 received the Military Health System’s Award for Nursing Leadership Excellence. In 2021, she was inducted as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing – one of the highest professional honors in nursing. Her personal military decorations include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, among others - underscoring the breadth of her contributions and the leadership qualities that led to her recognition by Villanova.



Naval Health Clinic Annapolis, established in 1845, has a long tradition of excellence in Navy Medicine. The clinic’s core mission is to provide innovative, high-quality care and to ensure the medical readiness of the U.S. Naval Academy’s Brigade of Midshipmen – more than 4,400 future Navy and Marine Corps officers. As the director, Capt. Shaughnessy-Granger leads a staff dedicated to supporting this mission while also delivering health services to active-duty members, retirees and military families in the National Capital Region. Her receipt of Villanova’s Distinguished Leadership in Nursing Practice award highlights not only her personal career accomplishments, but also the vital role of military nurse leaders in advancing patient care and readiness across the Department of Defense.



This summer, Shaughnessy-Granger will become the first Nurse Corps officer to assume command and directorship of Naval Medical Center Portsmouth – America’s oldest continuously operating Navy hospital, established in 1827.

