DLA Director urges ‘deliberate, disciplined’ approach to transformation

Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, Defense Logistics Agency director, center, talks about the transformation efforts needed by DLA to ensure continued warfighter support during Aviation's Mid-Year Annual Operating Plan Review May 5 at the DLA Aviation headquarters. Also pictured is Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer, DLA senior enlisted leader, left, and Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth, DLA Aviation commander, right. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)

RICHMOND, Va. –

The Defense Logistics Agency director told DLA Aviation leaders here May 5 that the agency must transform to meet evolving Defense Department needs and ensure continued warfighter support.



“The need for a call to action also has been amplified in terms of the urgency needed to be best positioned to support our nation and the Department of Defense in the future and provide adequate readiness solutions today,” said Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly during the mid-year review of DLA Aviation’s annual operating plan at Defense Supply Center Richmond. “That’s what the agency exists for, and our purpose is to be best suited to provide that support. That doesn’t always mean we will be organized the way we were in the past. It means we have to be optimized for supporting the future.”



Those comments kicked off the AOP review, where DLA Aviation shared updates on its transformation efforts, aligned with the agency’s strategy, “DLA Transforms: A Call to Action.” Attendees included Aviation leaders from DSCR and forward sites, as well as leaders from DLA Headquarters and J-Codes.



Simerly shared insight about how every military service and combatant command is making changes to ensure relevancy to the future fight, requiring the agency to make changes to meet those needs. He emphasized that DLA needs to proactively identify areas for transformation, rather than simply react to decisions made by the military branches.



“That means we can't wait for the most specific demand signal from them in order to get out ahead of that change. That's our responsibility,” he said.



To meet the nation’s changing needs, Simerly said the agency needs to focus on three essential elements: change, performance and culture.



“We're changing, we're maintaining our performance, and we're seeking to optimize it, and we've got an eye always towards the culture that's necessary to drive our workforce in the right direction so they can optimize their potential and their performance within obligations to the agency,” he said. “Those are things I'm always mindful of as we discuss our current and future performance.”



Although transformation is the agency’s major objective, Simerly emphasized that certain aspects would remain constant: the importance of the mission and the commitment to the agency's workforce.



“Taking care of our people, treating everyone with respect, and ensuring every member of our team has an opportunity to optimize their potential within our organization,” he said. “Those things are completely within our control. We're going to maintain our focus within those things.



“We're also taking a very deliberate and disciplined approach to change,” Simerly continued. “That's part of our strategy, and that puts us in good (position) if we think about accelerated change that might be happening within the department that we get to influence.”



The DLA Aviation team shared their efforts to adapt the AOP based on new data and requirements. They briefed several points in detail, including efforts to improve the organic industrial base, develop Class IX strategy and use data to make sound decisions.



At the end of the mid-term review, Ellsworth shared several requests from the Aviation team for agency leadership. A primary request was for the headquarters team to ensure the Joint Chiefs of Staff, military services, and combatant commands informed agency priorities. He also encouraged DLA leaders to communicate expectations to maintain alignment in communication efforts with customers.



Additionally, Ellsworth commended the agency’s focus on working with large transformational tools but urged the team to look at ways to improve workflows for most of the Aviation workforce.



“About 71% of our workforce is GS 9-12,” he said. “From an agency standpoint, we really need the tools at those lower levels if we really want to get after that accuracy, that procurement strength and those procurement strategies, to truly make a difference.”



Ellsworth also asked the headquarters team to consider the second- and third-order effects when developing new policies to avoid creating additional workload. He urged increased discussions about the impact on workload and workforce once the reviews were complete.



Simerly said he appreciated the candor and would be mindful of those requests when adapting the transformation strategy, expressing the importance of making data-driven decisions when instituting change.



“We've got to be more precise, more accurate,” he said. “We've got to be faster overall. I understand and appreciate your level of focus on innovation, continuous process improvement, and transformation of what we have to do (to understand) contemporary and future operating environments. There’s a sense of urgency behind this, but also some clarity that you're able to express, certainly to me today, but also internally to your teammates. I ask you to continue to focus on those two things, urgency and clarity, on the way that we have to move out the next-gen weapon systems and next-gen supply chains.”



Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer, DLA senior enlisted leader, recognized the Aviation community for investing in their day-to-day jobs and urged them to go further.



“I ask that you continue to invest in our culture,” he said. “You have a great culture here in Richmond. It's evident every time we come back here to visit. Continue to invest in each other and look out for each other. You’ve got to recognize when your teammates are tired as well, and then also be able to vocalize yourself when you're tired too.



“If you need to take a knee, it's okay,” Dyer continued. “Lastly, invest in yourselves. Continue to look for those things you can do to enhance your human performance. Look after your families and thank them for their service.”



Simerly echoed Dyer’s gratitude to the current and former Aviation workforce and leadership.



“Your leadership is essential,” said Simerly. “Leadership makes a difference every time, and I know you have a choice about what you can do with your lives and your careers. People as talented as you and your teammates have options – I’m very aware of that. We know that some members of our team have taken other options lately. We should celebrate their decisions and certainly honor them for what they've contributed to the agency, the federal government and the Department of Defense in their careers.”



“We also should close the ranks of those who are left here that are still going to continue with the important mission that we have,” Simerly continued. “Thanks for what you're doing to mitigate those losses, and then thanks for what you do to try to find opportunity we have in the moment to get better.”