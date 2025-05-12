DLA Aviation honors employees, addresses leadership transition at annual awards and town hall

Photo By Nicholas Pilch | (From left to right) Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Commander Air Force Brig. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Pilch | (From left to right) Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Commander Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth, joined on stage by Aviation Deputy Commander Steve Kinskie, Acquisition Executive Cathy Contreras and DSCR Installation Operations Director David Gibson, addresses DLA Aviation employees during his town hall held May 8 in the Frank B. Lotts Conference Center on Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch) see less | View Image Page

RICHMOND, Va. –

Seven individuals who exemplify dedication and excellence within the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation were honored May 8 during the 5th Annual DLA Aviation Awards Ceremony.



Held at the Lotts Conference Center on Defense Supply Center Richmond, the event celebrated their outstanding contributions before transitioning to a commander’s town hall for workforce updates and Q&A.



Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth, DLA Aviation commander, hosted the ceremony honoring the 2024 military and civilian Employees of the Year.



Award recipients included:

• Tech. Sgt. Stephanie M. Whitmore, Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

• Master Sgt. King R. Romero, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

• Capt. Tyler S. Milam, Company Grade Officer of the Year

• Lt. Cmdr. Peter J. Gangcuangco, Field Grade Officer of the Year

• Ms. Keaira Mitchell, Civilian Category A Employee of the Year

• Ms. Breann Irving, Civilian Category B Employee of the Year

• Mr. Daren Pierce, Civilian Category C Employee of the Year





Two awardees were recognized in person, while others were honored virtually through a slideshow presentation.



“I want to extend a warm welcome to all of you, especially our award recipients, whether you're here with us in person or joining us remotely from around the globe,” Ellsworth said. “These individuals represent the best of DLA Aviation, demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication in their respective fields. Your dedication and hard work make DLA Aviation the force it is.”



The ceremony transitioned into a commander’s town hall, where Ellsworth addressed in-person and virtual attendees, joined on stage by Deputy Commander Steve Kinskie, Acquisition Executive Cathy Contreras and DSCR Installation Operations Director David Gibson.



Ellsworth confirmed his upcoming relinquishment of command, effective June 12, and introduced Kinskie as the new deputy commander who will serve as acting commander until a successor is named.



“It’s good to have a deputy commander back in the seat,” Ellsworth said. “Steve brings with him a great wealth of knowledge and a different perspective gained during his time spent at DLA Headquarters.”



During the town hall, Gibson spoke about the completion of renovations recently made to the audiovisual system in the Frank B. Lotts Conference Center and provided updates on the construction of Building 47, including an estimated move-in date.



A question-and-answer session followed, with employees raising questions in person and online. Topics included the deferred resignation program and potential force reductions. Leadership reiterated that no reduction-in-force plan had been initiated.



Ellsworth informed attendees that no decisions have yet to be made regarding a RIF, but that DLA senior leadership would be meeting with Department of Government Efficiency representatives in the coming weeks to discuss the topic further. He promised to keep the workforce informed and updated throughout the process.



“I am committed to being totally transparent throughout this entire process,” Ellsworth said. “Transparency to me is key! It’s almost up there with integrity, so I hope that you all have seen this from me through example and not just me verbalizing it while standing up here talking.”



Employees were reminded that questions about individual DRP agreements should be directed to Human Resources via HRPro.



The event concluded with thanks to attendees and a reminder that a recording of the town hall is available. To view the full recording, click here.



“I want to express my sincere gratitude to each and every one of you – military and civilian – for your unwavering commitment to our mission,” Ellsworth said. “Your contributions, big and small, are vital to supporting our warfighters and ensuring mission success.”