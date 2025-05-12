DLA Aviation, AAR Corp team up to supercharge warfighter support

Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Allen Aircraft Radio Corporation Supply Chain Senior Vice President Frank Landrio and...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Allen Aircraft Radio Corporation Supply Chain Senior Vice President Frank Landrio and Director of Defense Logistics Agency Aviation’s Supplier Operations Original Equipment Manufacturer Directorate Travis Beasley met April 21 on Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, to sign a supply chain alliance charter. The alliance aims to streamline the process of getting vital supplies into the hands of those who need them most by improving responsiveness, reducing customer wait times and shorting administrative lead times. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch) see less | View Image Page

RICHMOND, Va. –

Forget red tape and sluggish deliveries. Defense Logistics Agency Aviation’s Supplier Operations Original Equipment Manufacturer Directorate and Allen Aircraft Radio Corporation have joined forces to significantly boost warfighter support.



The two organizations signed a supply chain alliance charter April 21 at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, intending to streamline the often-complex process of getting vital supplies into the hands of those who need them most.



This landmark agreement makes AAR DLA Aviation’s first Supply Chain Alliance partner, building upon a similar alliance established between AAR and DLA Land and Maritime in 2024.



Developed over three months of collaboration, the charter establishes a formal framework for joint efforts between the OEM directorate and AAR supply chain. The agreement aims to improve responsiveness, reduce customer wait times and shorten administrative lead times. OEM Director Travis Beasley and AAR Supply Chain Senior Vice President Frank Landrio sealed the deal, culminating months of behind-the-scenes planning and collaboration.



“This isn’t just some paperwork exercise,” Beasley said. “This is a commitment to putting the warfighter first. We’re talking dedicated resources, streamlined processes and a shared mission ensuring our troops have what they need, when they need it.”



The alliance emphasizes efficiency as well as speed. Monthly meetings at the divisional level and annual leadership summits will ensure both teams are aligned, proactively tackling challenges and finding innovative solutions together. It’s a rapid-response team for logistics, constantly adapting and improving.



“We’re building a true partnership here, one built on trust and a shared understanding of the mission,” Beasley said. This alliance represents a deliberate choice by both DLA and AAR to dedicate resources and personnel towards a common goal. These regular check-ins are key to making sure we’re all rowing in the same direction and maximizing our impact.”



AAR’s Senior Vice President of Distribution Frank Landrio, echoed Beasley’s enthusiasm, stating “This alliance is a testament to AAR’s dedication to providing top-tier supply chain solutions. We're not just proud to partner with DLA, we're excited to be a part of something bigger than ourselves – ensuring our warfighters have the absolute best support possible."



The key to this alliance is seamless communication and information sharing. By leveraging each organization’s strengths, they aim to cut through red tape, expedite contracts and accelerate supply delivery.



“We’re talking dedicated points of contact, direct lines of communication and a laser focus on finding solutions,” Beasley said. “It’s about working smarter, not harder, and making sure every link in the supply chain is operating at peak efficiency.”



This agreement is designed to be a living document, reviewed and refined over the next three years. It demonstrates both OEM’s and AAR’s willingness to adapt to the ever-changing demands of the defense landscape.



“This is more than just an alliance, it’s a promise to the warfighter that they’ll have the support they need to accomplish their mission, no matter the challenge,” Beasley said. “It’s a partnership built on speed, innovation and a shared dedication to those who serve.”