AMLC embraces special designation

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command unveiled its special designation of “Gemini” during a ceremony May 12.



A special designation is a nickname granted to a military organization to conveys a unit's character, history or mission. While units play a key role in recommending their special designation, the label is officially authorized by the Center of Military History and recognized through a certificate signed by the Secretary of the Army.



“The name ‘Gemini’ pays homage to the AMLC’s balance of roles, rooted in both medicine and sustainment,” AMLC Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Wright said. “AMLC’s complex mission sets can be likened to the ‘twin’ duality of the astrological sign, which represents versatility, adaptability and the ability to see multiple perspectives.”



Using similar traits, AMLC relies on a skillful and experienced workforce to manage programs that together create a system of direct support for warfighter readiness, such as technical maintenance and supply chain coordination. This demands a dynamic approach to ensure success in both areas. For example, AMLC must constantly balance the upkeep of complex medical devices, while managing the logistics of medical supply for the operational force around the globe.



The balance between flexibility and regulatory compliance can be seen in AMLC’s emerging Integrated Logistics Support Center, which leverages predictive logistics to deliver precision sustainment from the strategic support area to the tactical edge.



Comprised of about 800 professionals in more than 20 locations across nine countries, the AMLC workforce also reflects Gemini’s intellectual curiosity and problem-solving mentality, playing an important role in the procurement, storage, movement and allocation of medical materiel worldwide.



“Like Gemini, AMLC remains highly adaptable to changing battlefield conditions, adjusting supply chains and maintenance support based on operational demands,” Wright said. “In both Gemini’s nature and AMLC’s mission, versatility and balance are keys to success, navigating two distinct yet critical roles to enable and sustain the Army’s fighting strength.



“We’re still relatively young as a command, so this is exciting development for us as we continue to grow and buildout our capability to better support the force,” he added.



AMLC is the Army’s Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel. Headquartered at Fort Detrick, AMLC is a subordinate command to U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, which is part of U.S. Army Materiel Command.