Embrace the process: Master Sgt. Preston Lewis Reflects on service, leadership, legacy at African Lion 2025

AGADIR, Morocco – On the surface, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Preston Lewis’s role in African Lion 2025 (AL25) might seem procedural—coordinating accountability, awards and human resource (HR) operations across four countries, including 50 multinational partner nations. But behind the spreadsheets, manifests and morning reports is a leader nearing the end of a 20-year journey through some of the most defining environments in the modern U.S. Army.



For Lewis, currently serving as the Plans, Operations and Personnel Accountability (G1) noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) for U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), AL25 has been both a capstone assignment and a full-circle reflection of what service means.



“I was assigned to assist in human resource operations, particularly personnel accountability for the entire area of responsibility,” Lewis said. “This is my first time supporting African Lion, and it’s been a great experience—setting the HR conditions and procedures across all spokes of the exercise.”



A global career, rooted in purpose



Lewis enlisted from Akron, Ohio, in 2005, beginning a career that would span the globe and multiple operational domains. From fueling helicopters in Korea, to serving as a gunner in Iraq, an inspector general at Fort Knox, and now a senior HR planner in Italy—his breadth of assignments reflects a generation of service shaped by war, reform and transformation.



“I’ve been fortunate to serve all over the world,” Lewis said. “I’ve deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom-Afghanistan, and Atlantic Resolve-Poland. I’ve served as a fueler, a drill sergeant and now as an HR professional. It’s been a journey.”



He joined SETAF-AF in April 2023 after serving as an inspector general with U.S. Army Cadet Command, then quickly integrated into one of the most operationally agile staff directorates in the theater. At AL25, Lewis’s work enabled the personnel functions that make a 10,000-troop, 50-nation exercise succeed: accountability, essential personnel services and award recognition planning.



“Success for the G1 team during AL25 is 100% accountability, timely and accurate HR support and appropriate awards recognition,” he said. “And that’s a team effort—from my leadership to our junior NCOs [noncommissioned officers].”



Interoperability through friction



In a joint and multinational environment, personnel accountability is not just a checklist; it is a dynamic, evolving challenge. Working alongside units like the 646th Regional Support Group, U.S. Army Reserve unit under the 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and coordinating across language and procedural barriers, Lewis and his team had to balance doctrinal processes with real-world adaptability.



“Interoperability is a daily goal, but the friction it creates is also where the most meaningful growth happens,” he said. “It forces you to communicate better, plan tighter and adjust faster.”



He credited U.S. Army Lt. Col. Bridgette Bell, G1 division chief, SETAF-AF, and Staff Sgt. Alessandra Johnson, an HR operations NCO with the same unit, for creating an environment where clarity and initiative are standard.



Leadership, legacy and the long view



For Lewis, who will soon transition to serve as the brigade human resources NCOIC for the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, the pace has not slowed. But he is increasingly aware of his next chapter, especially as he watches his son, a newly minted geospatial engineer, begin his own Army career.



“My son just graduated AIT [advanced individual training] and wants to become a warrant officer,” he shared proudly. “At the same time, my daughter was inducted into the National Honor Society at Vicenza High School. Seeing them grow reminds me that I’m at the point where legacy matters.”



That legacy is shared closely with his wife, Teresha, who also serves in the SETAF-AF community as a human resources specialist, Civilian Personnel Division. Together, they have raised a family and built a life anchored in purpose, service and resilience.



"Preston is the kind of leader who shows up for his people, even when no one's watching." said Teresha. "He's devoted to his team, to our family, and to building something that lasts beyond the uniform."



To those who wear a military uniform, including his children, he gives the following advice.



“Embrace the process. We live in a world of instant gratification, but the journey is the gift,” he said. “The most valuable lessons I’ve learned have come through struggle, reflection and the grind.”