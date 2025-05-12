Strong Soldiers, strong force: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz BOSS program celebrates Single Soldier Day

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program hosted a day of recreation and camaraderie for single Soldiers, those on unaccompanied orders, and single parents at Minick Field on Smith Barracks, May 9.



The day featured a variety of events designed to boost morale and build connections, including flag football, soccer, cornhole, a dunk tank, and tug-of-war. Food trucks and live music added to the festive atmosphere.



Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, the senior enlisted advisor for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, provided opening remarks as the 2025 BOSS Day began.



"This day is dedicated to you as a way of giving back and thanking you for everything you do,” Wrensch said. “Leaders in the Army wouldn't be leaders without Soldiers like you, so thank you for your continued service."



The BOSS program supports the overall quality of life for the single Soldier and helps to maintain and improve Soldier readiness.



BOSS identifies Soldier issues and concerns by recommending improvements through the chain of command. BOSS encourages and assists single Soldiers in identifying and planning for recreational and leisure activities. It gives single Soldiers the opportunity to participate in and contribute to their respective communities. Additionally, BOSS provides unique opportunities for personal and professional growth and development through skills training and events.



BOSS is an official Department of the Army (DA) program managed by the Installation Management Command (IMCOM), G9, Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation but executed at the Garrison level by Soldiers, for Soldiers. To learn more about BOSS and how to get involved, visit https://kaiserslautern.armymwr.com/programs/kaiserslautern-better-opportunities-single-service-members-boss.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

